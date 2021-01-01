पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ये कैसी कार्रवाई:हिस्ट्रीशीटर का मकान दिखावे के लिए तोड़ा, अब भी रह रहा परिवार

उज्जैन3 घंटे पहले
  • नेता के रौब के आगे असहाय हुआ तंत्र

ऑपरेशन क्लीन अभियान में जुटे प्रशासन, पुलिस और निगम के जिम्मेदार अधिकारी कहते हैं कि माफिया के खिलाफ सख्ती का डंडा मुख्यमंत्री के कहने पर जोरों से चल रहा है, मगर उज्जैन में यह अभियान गुंडों का रौब और रसूख के आधार पर संचालित हो रहा है। बीते माह 24 दिसंबर को पांड्याखेड़ी (पंवासा) क्षेत्र के हिस्ट्रीशीटर कुलदीप का मकान तोड़ने पहुंचा प्रशासनिक अमला गुंडे की राजनीतिक पहुंच के कारण उल्टे पैर लौट गया था।

यहां मकान ताेड़ने पहुंची निगम की जेसीबी ने तुड़ाई का काम शुरू ही किया था कि अचानक यहां मौजूद क्षेत्र के टीआई के मोबाइल पर एक कॉल आया। टीआई को कॉल करने वाला इतना कद्दावर था कि टीआई सकपकाए हुए सीधे मोबाइल लेकर सीएसपी पल्लवी शुक्ला के पास पहुंच गए।

अचानक जाने दूसरी ओर से क्या कहा गया कि सीएसपी ने गुंडे के मकान का बाहरी हिस्सा तोड़ चुकी जेसीबी का इंजन बंद करवा दिया। जबकि इससे दो दिन पहले 22 दिसंबर को पंवासा क्षेत्र में ही चकोर पार्क के समीप स्थित शराब तस्कर जसवंत उर्फ यशवंत का मकान तोड़ने पहुंचे अमले के सामने उसकी मां, पत्नी और बेटियां गिड़गिड़ाती रही, मगर जब तक जसवंत का मकान पूरी तरह जमींदोज नहीं हुआ, जेसीबी का न पंजा रुका न पुलिस और प्रशासन के अधिकारी यहां से हटे।

सीएसपी शुक्ला के अनुसार कुलदीप, पंकज और उसके पिता अशोक बैस के खिलाफ पंवासा थाना क्षेत्र में अवैध शराब की तस्करी, लूट, जुआ, सट्टा सहित 26 प्रकरण दर्ज हैं। कुलदीप का मकान ढहाने की हिम्मत तो प्रशासन ने जुटाई मगर नेताओं के दबाव के आगे ऑपरेशन क्लीन यहां फेल हो गया।

हालांकि कार्रवाई रोकने के सवाल पर यहां उपस्थित सीएसपी पल्लवी शुक्ला का कहना था कि मकान का हिस्सा तोेड़ा गया, मकान इस तरह से बना था कि पूरा तोड़ते तो अन्य मकानों को नुकसान पहुंचता। किसी तरह का कोई दबाव नहीं था। मकान का आगे का पूरा हिस्सा तोड़ा गया है। साथ ही मौजूद पंवासा थाना प्रभारी मुनेंद्र गौतम बोले कि उनके पास किसी का कॉल नहीं आया था।

