पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Ujjain
  • Husband Burnt Robber Kharag Singh's Granddaughter In Ujjain, Husband's Affair With Another Woman

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दिवाली पर जलाई घर की 'लक्ष्मी':उज्जैन में डाकू खड्ग सिंह की पोती को पति ने जिंदा जलाया, दूसरी महिला से था प्रेम प्रसंग

उज्जैन20 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
  • इंदौर रैफर, पुलिस ने आरोपी को किया आरोपी गिरफ्तार
  • पीड़िता चाय की दुकान चलाकर करती है जीवन यापन

उज्जैन के चिंतामन थाना क्षेत्र के धरमबड़ला मार्ग पर चाय की गुमटी से जीवन यापन कर रही कुख्यात डाकू खड़गसिंह की पोती गायत्री बाई (30) को उसके पति राजू सिंह ने शुक्रवार रात केरोसिन डालकर जिंदा जला दिया। गंभीर हालत में उसे इंदौर रैफर किया गया है। पुलिस की प्रारंभिक जांच में पति का दूसरी महिला से प्रेमप्रसंग का मामला सामने आया है।

यहां रहने वाली गायत्रीबाई का घर से कुछ दूर पेट्रोल पंप के पास चाय की दुकान है। उसका पति राजूसिंह राजपूत शुक्रवार रात दुकान पर आया। यहां पत्नी से किसी बात को लेकर विवाद हुआ। विवाद इतना बढ़ा कि मारपीट की नौबत आ गई। गुस्से में राजू ने दुकान में रखे केरोसिन के डिब्बे को गायत्री पर उड़ेल कर आग लगा दी। चीख पुकार सुन आसपास के लोग मदद के लिए दौड़े। लोगों को आता देख राजू मौके से भाग निकला। खबर मिलते ही पुलिस भी आ गई। पुलिस ने गायत्री को जिला अस्पताल पहुंचाया। प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद गायत्री की हालत बिगड़ती देख डॉक्टरों ने उसे जिला अस्पताल से इंदौर रैफर कर दिया।

सीएसपी रवींद्र वर्मा ने बताया आरोपी पति राजू को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। वह नशे का आदी है। पीड़ित ने तहसीलदार को दिए बयान में बताया कि राजू का अन्य महिला से प्रेम संबंध हैं, जिसे लेकर आए दिन वह मारपीट करता था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंव्हाइट हाउस में ट्रम्प के दूसरे कार्यकाल की तैयारियां, उन्होंने अब तक बाइडेन को जीत की बधाई नहीं दी - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें