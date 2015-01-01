पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेल सुविधा:यात्रियों की सुविधा को ध्यान में रखते हुए हैदराबाद-जयपुर-हैदराबाद द्विसाप्ताहिक स्पेशल ट्रेन के फेरे बढ़ाए

उज्जैनएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

रतलाम मंडल से गुजरने वाली हैदराबाद-जयपुर-हैदराबाद द्विसाप्ताहिक स्पेशल ट्रेन के फेरे बढ़ाए हैं। मंडल रेल प्रवक्ता के अनुसार यात्रियों की सुविधा को ध्यान में रखते हुए विभिन्न स्टेशन से होकर गुजरने वाली ट्रेन नं. 02720 हैदराबाद-जयपुर स्पेशल एक्सप्रेस 18 जनवरी तक हैदराबाद से प्रति सोमवार और बुधवार को रात 8.25 बजे चलकर शाम 6.55/5 बजे उज्जैन, शाम 6.50/7.15 बजे रतलाम, रात 8.23/8.25 बजे मंदसौर, रात 9.16/9.18 बजे नीमच, रात 11.05/11.15 बजे चित्तौड़गढ़ होकर आरंभिक स्टेशन से गाड़ी प्रस्थान के तीसरे दिन सुबह 5.25 बजे जयपुर पहुंचेगी।

इसी तरह ट्रेन नं. 02719 जयपुर-हैदराबाद स्पेशल ट्रेन 20 जनवरी तक जयपुर से प्रति बुधवार और शुक्रवार को दोपहर 3.20 बजे चलकर रात 8.40/8.50 बजे चित्तौड़गढ़, रात 9.48/9.50 बजे नीमच, रात 10.32/10.34 बजे मंदसौर, रात 12.20/12.35 बजे रतलाम होकर रात 2.25/2.30 बजे उज्जैन होकर आरंभिक स्टेशन से गाड़ी प्रस्थान के तीसरे दिन रात 12.45 बजे हैदराबाद पहुंचेगी।

