पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Ujjain
  • If Patients Fall Short, The Sampling Is Reduced, The Mask Is Not Strictly Seen, The Distancing Also Ends

कोरोना को लेकर बड़ी लापरवाही:मरीज कम हुए तो सैंपलिंग घटाई, मास्क की सख्ती नजर नहीं आ रही, डिस्टेंसिंग भी खत्म

उज्जैन37 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ऐसा ही रहा तो दिवाली के बाद तेजी से बढ़ेंगे मरीज, दूसरे देशों में आ में चुकी बड़ी लहर, पहले से 4 गुना ज्यादा

एक दिन में केवल 148 ही सैंपलिंग...इससे साफ है कि स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा शहर व जिले में सैंपलिंग घटा दी गई है। उन्हीं लोगों के सैंपल लिए जा रहे हैं जो खुद सूचना दे रहे हैं या हॉस्पिटल जाकर जांच करवा रहे हैं। उनके कांटेक्ट में आने वाले लोगों के सैंपल तो लिए ही नहीं जा रहे हैं।

पिछले सात दिन के आंकड़ों पर नजर डाली जाए तो 3642 लोगों के ही सैंपल लिए गए। जिसके चलते हर रोज 5 से 10 मरीज ही संक्रमित पाए जा रहे हैं।

सैंपलिंग कम होने से संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या तो कम हुई है लेकिन त्योहारों में बाजार में बढ़ती भीड़, मास्क का उपयोग नहीं करने और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन नहीं करने तथा ठंड के शुरू होने से आने वाले दिनों में संक्रमण का खतरा बढ़ सकता है। दूसरी लहर से भी इंकार नहीं किया जा सकता है। त्योहारों पर सावधानी नहीं बरतने और ठंड में जरूरी उपाय नहीं करने की लापरवाही आने वाले दिनों में संक्रमण को बढ़ा सकती है।

मरीजों की संख्या कम होने की बड़ी वजह सैंपलिंग घटा देना भी माना जा रहा है। विशेषज्ञ खुद इस बात को स्वीकार कर रहे हैं कि मरीजों की संख्या कम होने से यह कतई नहीं माना जा सकता है कि कोरोना का संक्रमण खत्म हो चुका है। जब तक वैक्सीन उपलब्ध नहीं हो जाती तब तक संक्रमण का खतरा बना रहेगा। सैंपलिंग कार्य में लगे अधिकारी भी इस बात को स्वीकार कर रहे हैं कि सैंपलिंग कम हो रही है, इसे बढ़ाने के लिए फिर से प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं।

यहां आ चुकी दूसरी बड़ी लहर

इटली में चार गुना बड़ी लहर आ गई है। सख्त राष्ट्रव्यापी लॉकडाउन के बड़े पैमाने पर उत्तर में वायरस को नियंत्रित किया। लेकिन अब वायरस फिर से यूरोप और इटली के माध्यम से फैल रहा है। कैम्पेनिया में ,जिसमें नेपल्स भी शामिल हैं। यहां मरीजों की संख्या मार्च से भी चार गुना बड़ी लहर है। इतावली बार और रेस्तरां अब 8 बजे बंद हो रहे हैं। स्पेन में कर्फ्यू लगाना पड़ा है।

सैंपलिंग और बढ़ाएंगे

ऑनकॉल पर टीम सैंपल ले रही है। शहर व जिले में बीएमओ द्वारा भी सैंपलिंग करवाई जा रही है। नए सिरे से सैंपलिंग को बढ़ाने पर फोकस किया है। जो कमियां रही हैं सुधार कर सैंपलिंग बढ़ाई जाएगी। गरिमा रावत, नोडल अधिकारी

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें