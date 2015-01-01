पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपराध पर गरजी प्रशासन की जेसीबी:हिस्ट्रीशीटर जीतू बुंदेला का अवैध मकान ढहाया

उज्जैन30 मिनट पहले
चिमनगंज क्षेत्र में मौजूद मकान पर कार्रवाई करती टीम। 
  • विभिन्न थानों में 44 मुकदमे दर्ज हैं,
  • रासुका के तहत जेल में बंद है जीतू
  • निगम ने पहले दिया था नोटिस

उज्जैन में अपराधियों के खिलाफ चलाई जा रही मुहिम के तहत गुरुवार को हिस्ट्रीशीटर बदमाश जीतू बुंदेला प्रशासन के निशाने पर रहा। जिला और पुलिस प्रशासन की संयुक्त कार्रवाई में चिमनगंज थाना क्षेत्र स्थित बुंदेला के मकान को ढहा दिया गया।

अपर पुलिस अधीक्षक अमरेन्द्र सिंह ने बताया कि जीतू उर्फ जितेंद्र बुंदेला के खिलाफ शहर के विभिन्न थाना क्षेत्रों में 44 मुकदमे दर्ज हैं। वर्तमान में वह रासुका के तहत सेंट्रल जेल भैरवगढ़ में बंद है। नगर निगम के सहायक यंत्री पीयूष भार्गव ने बताया कि सान्दीपनि नगर स्थित मकान जीतू की पत्नी उर्मिला के नाम है। दो वर्ष पहले जीतू ने अवैध तरीके से जमीन कब्ज़ा करके मकान बना लिया। प्रशासन ने दो दिन पहले मकान खाली करने की नोटिस जारी किया था, जिसके तहत गुरुवार को ध्वस्तीकरण की कार्रवाई की गई। नोटिस के बाद पत्नी मकान खाली कर दूसरे मकान में रहने चली गई थी। चूंकि उन्हें पता था कि मकान गिराया जाने वाला है, इसलिए उसमें से सामान भी खाली करवा लिया गया था।

दूसरे मकान की भी हो रही जांच

भार्गव ने बताया कि जीतू का दूसरा मकान शिवशक्ति नगर में भी है। उसकी भी जांच की जा रही है। अवैध मिलने पर उसे भी गिर दिया जाएगा। बता दें कि जीतू का बेटा भी अपराधी है। उस पर हत्या का आरोपी भी है।

