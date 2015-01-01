पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:अवैध खनन वालों पर छापा, तगारी और फावड़ा गंभीर नदी में फेंक भाग निकले

उज्जैनएक घंटा पहले
अवैध खनन करने वाले इस तरह गंभीर में तगारी फेंककर भाग निकले। इनसेट ग्राम तुमड़ावदा में जहां अवैध खनन हो रहा था, वहां खनिज विभाग की टीम।
  • भास्कर स्टिंग के बाद यहां पहुंची थी खनिज विभाग की टीम

गंभीर नदी से तुमड़ावदा में माफियाओं ने अवैध खनन बंद करवा दिया है। भास्कर ने जब मयचित्र के यहां हो रहे अवैध खनन का स्टिंग कर खबर प्रकाशित की तो खनिज विभाग की टीम यहां पहुंची थी। टीम के पहुंचने के पहले ही खनन करने वाले मजदूर नदी के पानी में तगारियां, फावड़े आदि सामान फेंककर भाग निकले।

जिला खनिज अधिकारी महेंद्र पटेल के निर्देश पर टीम माइनिंग इंस्पेक्टर जयदीप नामदेव के साथ पहुंची थी। टीम को गंभीर किनारे रेत के कई टीले मिले लेकिन कोई व्यक्ति नहीं मिला। टीम ने तगारियां, फावड़े निकाले और नष्ट करवाया।

रेत छानने के चलने भी छिपाए गए थे। इन्हें भी नष्ट करवाया। टीम ने दो दिन तक सर्चिंग की लेकिन एक व्यक्ति यहां नहीं मिला। इसके बाद इधर मंगलवार को खनिज विभाग की टीम सुबह पांच बजे से ही अवैध खनन करने वालों पर कार्रवाई के लिए जिले के अन्य हिस्सों में भी निकली।

नामदेव ने बताया सबसे पहले नागदा पहुंचे वहां से खाचरौद, रूनिजा, बड़नगर बेल्ट का दाैरा करते हुए शाम पांच बजे टीम पुन: लौटी। हालांकि इस दौरान कहीं भी अवैध खनन होता नहीं पाया गया।

