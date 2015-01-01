पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:ठंड की शुरुआत में संक्रमण का असर, 5 दिन में 63 पॉजिटिव

उज्जैन2 घंटे पहले
सांकेतिक फोटो

ठंड की शुरुआत में ही लोगों पर संक्रमण का असर होने लगा है। पांच दिन में ही 63 मरीज संक्रमित पाए गए हैं। जिनमें से एक मरीज की मौत हो चुकी है। ठंड बढ़ने पर और संक्रमण बढ़ सकता है। मरीज बढ़ने पर स्वास्थ्य विभाग की भी चिंता बढ़ गई है।

प्रभारी सीएमएचओ डॉ. अनिता भिलवार ने ठंड में संक्रमण बढ़ने की संभावना जताते हुए बताया साक्ष्य आधारित है कि सर्दी में मौसम में ठंड से पर्याप्त बचाव नहीं होने पर रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता में कमी के कारण सांस की बीमारी बढ़ती है। जिससे बचाव के लिए कोविड-19 के नियंत्रण के लिए प्रोटोकाल का पालन करना जरूरी है। सोमवार-मंगलवार की दरमियानी रात से ही ठंड बढ़ने लगी है। जो कि सीजन की अब तक की सबसे सर्द रात रही। बुधवार को पारा और नीचे चला गया।

रात का तापमान 11.8 व दिन का पारा 29.5 डिग्री पर पहुंचा

शासकीय जीवाजी वेधशाला से मिली जानकारी बुधवार को अधिकतम तापमान 29.5 डिग्री दर्ज किया। यह इस सीजन में दिन का सबसे कम तापमान है। इसी तरह न्यूनतम तापमान 11.8 डिग्री रहा। नवंबर में पहली बार रात का तापमान 12 डिग्री से नीचे पहुंचा है।

18 पॉजिटिव, 9 स्वस्थ हुए

व्यापारी, छात्र, शिक्षक, हाउसवाइफ, प्राइवेट कर्मचारी, गवर्नमेंट कांट्रैक्टर सहित 18 मरीज बुधवार को पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं। शहरी क्षेत्र के 15, बड़नगर के दो तथा खाचरौद के एक मरीज संक्रमित हैं। उज्जैन में पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या बढ़कर 3866 हो गई है तथा एक्टिव मरीज 113 है। साथ ही 9 मरीज स्वस्थ होने के बाद हॉस्पिटल से डिस्चार्ज होकर अपने घर पहुंचे हैं।

