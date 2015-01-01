पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महिला की आत्महत्या का मामला:महिला की मौत के मामले में परिजनों के बयान, काॅल डिटेल की भी हो रही जांच

प्रतिकात्मक फोटो

अतिरिक्त विश्वबैंक कॉलोनी निवासी ममता मकवाना 31 साल की मौत के मामले में पुलिस ने परिजनों के बयान लिए हैं। महिला के बच्चों से भी बात की गई है। महिला की काल डिटेल पुलिस चेक करवा रही है।

परिजनों का कहना है कि करवा चौथ की रात ममता ने घर के कमरे में फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। पति ट्रक ड्राइवर है और घटना के समय मौके पर मौजूद नहीं था। पुलिस घटना को लेकर वास्तविकता पता लगा रही है।

यह भी बात सामने आई है कि एक पूर्व परिचित ममता को लगातार परेशान कर रहा था। चिमनगंज मंडी टीआई अजीत तिवारी ने बताया कि जल्द ही नतीजे पर पहुंचेंगे, जांच जारी है।

