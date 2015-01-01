पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नागदा के दिलीप हत्याकांड का खुलासा:जमीन विवाद में जीजा के भाई ने ही भाड़े के बदमाशों से कराई थी हत्या, सभी छह आरोपी गिरफ्तार

उज्जैन18 मिनट पहले
मृतक दिलीप पाटीदार
  • पहले साथ में शराब पी फिर नशे में धुत करने के बाद लोहे के रॉड और लकड़ी से सिर पर किया वार

उज्जैन के नागदा थाना क्षेत्र के मड़ावदा निवासी दिलीप पाटीदार हत्याकांड का खुलासा करने का पुलिस ने दावा किया है। पुलिस के मुताबिक दिलीप की हत्या जमीन विवाद में हुई। वारदात को उसके जीजा के सगे भाई और नाबालिग भांजे ने भाड़े के बदमाशों से कराई। दिलीप की हत्या के लिए बदमाशों से पांच लाख का सौदा हुआ था। पुलिस ने वारदात को अंजाम देने में शामिल सभी छह लोगों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। बताते चलें कि दिलीप का खून से लथपथ शव दिवाली के दिन उमरना रेलवे फाटक के पास मिला था। पहले तो शव की पहचान नहीं हो पा रही थी लेकिन जब सोशल मीडिया पर फोटो वायरल हुई तो परिजनों ने उसकी शिनाख्त की।

दिवाली से पहले की रात शराब के नशे मे धुत करने के बाद की हत्या

बुधवार को हत्याकांड का खुलासा करते हुए एएसपी आकाश भूरिया ने बताया कि दिलीप का मड़ावदा के ही उसके रिश्तेदार प्रेमनारायण पाटीदार से जमीन विवाद था। प्रेमनारायण और उसके नाबालिग बेटे ने हत्या की साजिश रची। दोनों ने दिलीप को रास्ते से हटाने के लिए कमठाना गांव के बदमाश रसीद लाला को पांच लाख रुपए देने का वादा किया। सौदा तय होने के बाद दिवाली से पहले की रात रसीद ने प्रेमनारायण के नौकर गणपत से दिलीप को उसके ढाबे पर मिलने केे लिए बुलवाया। वहां से दिलीप और गणपत कमठाना में रसीद लाला के खेत पर गए। जहां पहले से ही रसीद, उसका बेटा तौसीफ और भांजा वसीम मौजूद थे। सभी ने वहां शराब पी। नशे में धुत होने के बाद दिलीप को कार में बैठाकर उमरना रेलवे फाटक के पास लाए। वहां पर सभी ने दिलीप की लोहे की राॅड और लकड़ी से पीटकर हत्या कर दी।

पांच लाख भी नहीं मिले और हत्या का मुकदमा ले लिया

सौदे के मुताबिक दिलीप की हत्या के बाद रसीद को प्रेमनारायण पांच लाख रुपए देता। इससे पहले कि रसीद पैसा पाता पुलिस ने उसे हिरासत में ले लिया। रसीद को सुपारी के पांच लाख भी नहीं मिले और हत्या के मामले जेल चला गया। सीएसपी मनोज रत्नाकर ने बताया कि रसीद लाला उस इलाके का कुख्यात है। उसके खिलाफ दुष्कर्म और महिलाओं से छेड़छाड़ के केस पहले से ही दर्ज हैं।

दिलीप के सगे जीजा का भाई है प्रेमनारायण

पुलिस के मुताबिक दिलीप की हत्या की सुपारी देने वाला प्रेमनारायण उसके जीजा हीरालाल का सगा भाई है। हीरालाल पिछले कुछ समय से लापता है। हीरालाल के लापता होने के मामले में उसका नाबालिग बेटा अपने मामा यानी दिलीप पर ही पिता की हत्या का आरोप लगाया था। हालांकि अब तक न तो हीरालाल का कहीं पता चला और न ही उसका शव ही मिला है।

ये हुए गिरफ्तार

रसीद, तौसीफ (रसीद का लड़का), वसीम (रसीद का भांजा), गणपत (प्रेमनारायण का नौकर), प्रेमनारायण(दिलीप के जीजा हीरालाल का भाई) और दिलीप के जीजा का नाबालिग बेटा

