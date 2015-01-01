पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आरोप:हत्या में पुलिस ने सहयोगियों को आरोपी ही नहीं बनाया जबकि वे साजिश में साथ थे

उज्जैन2 घंटे पहले
मृतक के परिजनों ने पुलिस पर लगाया आरोप
  • युवक के हत्यारे को जेल भेजा

जयसिंहपुरा कलाली के बाहर बैठकर दोस्तों के साथ शराब पी रहे रोहित माली निवासी जयसिंहपुरा की पुरानी रंजिश में गला रेतकर हत्या करने वाले आरोपी को कोर्ट ने मंगलवार को जेल भेज दिया।

मृतक के परिजनों ने पुलिस पर आरोप लगाया है कि हत्या में भूरा के साथ साजिश में उसके दोस्त भी शामिल थे। जिन्हें पुलिस ने आरोपी नहीं बनाया। एक साल पुरानी रंजिश का बदला लेने के लिए जयसिंहपुरा के भूरा ने रोहित से पहले दोस्ती की।

दीपावली के दिन जब वह दोस्तों के साथ शराब पी रहा था तब वहां भूरा पहुंचा लेकिन उसने पहले सभी से बातचीत की। सभी को बातों में उलझाने के बाद उसने सरेआम रोहित का गला रेत दिया, जिसका वीडियो भी वायरल हुआ है। महाकाल थाना पुलिस ने बताया कि हत्या में भूरा अकेला ही आरोपी था, जिसे गिरफ्तार किया गया।

