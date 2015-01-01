पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

26 दिन बाद पुलिस ने भी माना:सफाईकर्मी की आत्महत्या में निगम के दरोगा और जमादार बने आरोपी, काम करने के बाद भी गैरहाजिरी लगा वेतन कटवा देते थे... भास्कर की पड़ताल में भी यही निकला था

उज्जैन3 घंटे पहले
नगर निगम के अस्थायी सफाई कर्मचारी राजेश गौसर द्वारा 10 अक्टूबर की सुबह ड्यूटी आने के बाद सुदामानगर के कुएं में कूदकर आत्महत्या किए जाने के मामले में दरोगा व जमादार की प्रताड़ना सामने आई है।

देवासगेट पुलिस ने 26 दिन बाद दोनों के खिलाफ आत्महत्या के लिए उकसाने का केस दर्ज कर लिया। हालांकि नगर निगम की तरफ से अभी तक दरोगा व जमादार के खिलाफ कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की गई है।

पुलिस ने माना कि सफाई कर्मी राजेश गौसर 38 साल को दरोगा लालू गौसर निवासी नलिया बाखल और जमादार फरीद मोहम्मद निवासी हेलावाड़ी प्रताड़ित करते थे। सुसाइड नोट में सफाईकर्मी ने जो गैरहाजिरी लगाने व बेवजह कटवाने संबंधी उल्लेख किया था जांच में सही पाया गया।

देवासगेट टीआई पृथ्वीसिंह खलाटे ने बताया कि दरोगा व जमादार सफाई कर्मचारी को प्रताड़ित करते थे जिससे उसका वेतन कट जाता और इसी कारण उसने सुदामानगर में बनखंडी हनुमान मंदिर के पास कुंए में कूदकर आत्महत्या कर ली।

सुसाइड नोट व जांच के आधार पर दरोगा व जमादार के खिलाफ धारा 306 में केस दर्ज कर लिया गया है। दोनों को गिरफ्तार कर आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

सुसाइड नोट में यह भी लिखा

आयुक्त महोदय... ईमानदार सफाईकर्मियों पर ध्यान दीजिए

सफाई कर्मचारी राजेश ने सुसाइड नोट में यह भी लिखा था कि मैंने कभी काम में किसी भी तरह की लापरवाही नहीं बरती। कोरोना काल में भी सुबह चार बजे उठकर काम किया। फिर भी मेरी गैर हाजिरी लगा देते थे।

आयुक्त महोदय आप ईमानदार सफाईकर्मियों पर भी ध्यान दीजिए। ईमानदारी से काम करने वाले कई सफाईकर्मी को मेरी तरह परेशान किया जाता है। कई तो दरोगा व जमादार के खास काम नहीं करने की तनख्वाह पा रहे हैं।

निगम में शुद्धिकरण जारी

निगम में आयुक्त क्षितिज सिंघल ने मामले को गंभीरता से लिया। इसके चलते निगम ने शुद्धिकरण अभियान जारी है। निगम आयुक्त ने बरसों से जमे कर्मचारियों के विभागों में फेरबदल शुरू किया। इसके तहत विभिन्न विभागों में तबादले किए गए। इससे नगर निगम में मनमानी और अनियमितता करने वालों पर अंकुश लगा है।

