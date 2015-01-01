पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गुंडा अभियान में किरकिरी:उज्जैन में सटोरिए मंजूर के बजाए दूसरे का मकान ढहाने पहुंच गई  निगम की टीम, पता चलने पर उल्टे पांव लौटना पड़ा

5 मिनट पहले
घर की खिड़की से झांकते आरिफ अंसारी के बच्चे
  • नगर निगम और पुलिस प्रशासन में तालमेल की कमी नजर आई

नगर निगम और पुलिस प्रशासन की आपसी तालमेल की कमी के चलते गुरुवार को उस समय अधिकारियों को किरकिरी का सामना करना पड़ा जब निगम की टीम गुंडा अभियान के तहत खंदार मोहल्ले में एक सटोरिया के बजाए इंदौर में रहने वाली सायबा खातून का मकान तोड़ने पहुंच गई। मकान में रहने वाले लोगों ने जब किराएदारी के कागजात पेश किए तो टीम को गलती का अहसास हुआ और बिना कार्रवाई के उल्टे पांव लौटना पड़ा। रिमूवल टीम के भरोसे विशेष समुदाय बाहुल्य वाले इस बेहद ही संवेदनशील इलाके में कार्रवाई के दौरान नगर निगम का कोई जिम्मेदार अधिकारी मौजूद नहीं था। हालांकि पुलिस की मुस्तैदी के चलते कानून-व्यवस्था की स्थिति बिगड़ने नहीं पाई। निगम के गैर जिम्मेदाराना कार्रवाई के कारण इलाके में करीब तीन घंटे तक अफरातफरी मची रही।

सटोरिये मंजूर का मकान तोड़ना था, पहुंच गए सायबा खातून का तोड़ने

दरअसल, गुंडा अभियान के तहत गुरुवार को नगर निगम और पुलिस प्रशासन को महाकाल मंदिर से बमुश्किल 300 मीटर पर स्थित लोहे का पुल के पास रहने वाले सटोरिये मंजूर के अवैध मकान को ढहाया जाना था, लेकिन निगम की रिमूवल टीम और पुलिस के अधिकारी जेसीबी लेकर खंदार मोहल्ले में इंदौर निवासी सायबा खातून का मकान गिराने पहुंच गए। यह इलाका कानून-व्यवस्था की दृष्टि से बहुत ही संवेदनशील माना जाता है। इंदौर से सायबा का पोता हारिस आया और अधिकारियों को कागजात दिखाए तो उन्हें अपनी गलती का अहसास हुआ। पुलिस अधिकारी और निगम की रिमूवल टीम बिना कार्रवाई के वापस लौट गई।

इरफान शेख की दुकान खाली कराते समय मौजूद पुलिस अधिकारी
बच्चे छत पर खेल रहे थे, घर में बन रहा था खाना

निगम की टीम जब जेसीबी लेकर मकान गिराने के लिए पहुंची तो आरिफ अंसारी के घर की रसोई में खाना बन रहा था। बच्चे छत पर खेल रहे थे। उन्हें जब यह पता चला कि जिस मकान में वह रहते हैं, उसी को गिराया जाना है तो उनकी सांसें अटक गईं। आरिफ पुलिस अधिकारियों से हाथ जोड़कर बेघर नहीं करने की मिन्नतें करता रहा। उन्हें बताता रहा कि उसने दो माह पहले ही आसिफ अली से किराएदारी का एग्रीमेंट किया है। तीन लाख रुपए एडवांस में दिए हैं। उसे घर खाली करने के लिए निगम की ओर से भेजे गए किसी तरह के नोटिस की जानकारी नहीं है। ऐसे में वह अपने बच्चों को लेकर कहां जाएगा। महिलाएं बोलीं- साहब अभी तो खाना बन रहा है, हम कहां जाएंगे। अधिकारी उनकी बात सुनने को तैयार नहीं थे। इस दौरान निगम की रिमूवल टीम ने मकान के निचले हिस्से में इरफान शेख की दुकान का ताला कटर से जबरन तोड़ दिया। रिमूवल गैंग के उसमें रखी पतंगें जबरन निकलवा दी। किराएदार आरिफ अंसारी को आधे घंटे के अंदर घर खाली करने का फरमान सुना दिया। आनन-फानन में आरिफ ने मोहल्लेवासियों की मदद से घर का सारा सामान सड़क पर रख दिया। बिजली कनेक्शन काट दिए गए। रिमूवल टीम पहली मंजिल पर आरिफ के घर में घुस गई। उन्हें देख बच्चे सहम गए।

मीडिया के सवालों से बचकर भागे सहायक यंत्री भार्गव

इधर, जब पुलिस अधिकारियों को यह अहसास हो गया कि निगम की टीम मंजूर के बजाए किसी दूसरे के मकान गिराने आ गई है तो सीएसपी रवींद्र वर्मा ने कार्रवाई रुकवा दी। इस बीच निगम के सहायक यंत्री पीयूष भार्गव मौके पर आ गए। पुलिस ने उनसे भी पूछा तो वह भी मंजूर के मकान की सही लोकेशन नहीं दे पाए। निगम की इस लापरवाही पर मीडिया के सवालों के जवाब देने के बजाए वह भाग निकले।

