जहरीली शराब कांड:उज्जैन जहरीली शराब कांड में पुलिस ने 60 दिन में 1571 पेज का चालान पेश किया

उज्जैन42 मिनट पहले
आरोपी बर्खास्त आरक्षक सुदेश खोड़े
  • 18 आरोपी कोर्ट से बच न पाएं इसलिए विवेचक ने 175 गवाह बनाए हैं
  • शराब पीने से 12 लोगों की हुई थी मौत
  • तीन पुलिसकर्मी हुए हैं बर्खास्त

उज्जैन में चर्चित जहरीली शराब कांड में पुलिस ने गुरुवार को कोर्ट में चालान पेश कर दिया। 1571 पन्नों की चार्जशीट में पुलिस ने 175 गवाह बनाए हैं। तीन दिन में चार थाना क्षेत्रों में जहरीली शराब पीने से 12 लोगों की मौत हो गई थी। खासबात यह है शराब कांड में शामिल तीन पुलिस आरक्षक सुदेश खोड़े, शेख अनवर और नवाज शरीफ को बर्खास्त किया जा चुका है। सभी 18 आरोपी जेल में हैं। इनमें किसी को अभी तक जमानत नहीं मिली है। विवेचक जितेंद्र भास्कर ने बताया कि 60 दिनों में चालान पेश किया गया है। चार्जशीट में काफी ठोस साक्ष्य हैं, आरोपी अदालत से बच नहीं पाएंगे।

आरोपी आरक्षक नवाज शरीफ
आरोपी आरक्षक नवाज शरीफ
बर्खास्त आरक्षक शेख अनवर
बर्खास्त आरक्षक शेख अनवर

मुख्यमंत्री ने एसआईटी से कराई थी जांच

शराब कांड को मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह ने काफी गंभीरता से लिया था। एसआईटी से जांच कराई थी। जिसमें तत्कालीन एसपी मनोज सिंह, एएसपी रुपेश दि्वेदी को उज्जैन से ट्रांसफर कर दिया था। सीएसपी रजनीश कश्यप, खाराकुआं टीआई मीणा समेत छह पुलिसकर्मी सस्पेंड हुए थे।

