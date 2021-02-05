पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लोकायुक्त कार्रवाई:उज्जैन में सेक्शन राइटर ने 21 साल की नौकरी दांव पर लगाकर 50 रुपए की नकल के लिए मांगी 700 रुपए की घूस, लोकायुक्त ने रंगेहाथ दबोचा

उज्जैनएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
महिला पुलिस आरक्षकों की गिरफ्त में लाल जैकेट में आरोपी शशी त्यागी - Dainik Bhaskar
महिला पुलिस आरक्षकों की गिरफ्त में लाल जैकेट में आरोपी शशी त्यागी
  • फरियादी ने पंजी निकलवाने के लिए दिया था आवेदन

उज्जैन में कलेक्ट्रेट की नकल शाखा में संविदा पर तैनात सेक्शन राइटर शशी त्यागी को घूस लेना महंगा पड़ गया। लोकायुक्त पुलिस ने उन्हें शुक्रवार को 500 रुपए की रिश्वत के आरोप में ट्रैप किया। आरोप है कि सेक्शन राइटर ने पंजी की नकल निकलवाने के लिए महिदपुर तहसील के छोटा नलखेड़ा गांव निवासी जगदीश कलाल से 700 रुपए की घूस मांगी थी। जबकि पंजी का शुल्क मात्र 50 रुपए है। शशी 21 साल से नौकरी कर रहीं हैं। लोकायुक्त डीएसपी वेदांत शर्मा ने बताया कि आरोपी के खिलाफ भ्रष्टाचार निवारण अधिनियम के तहत कार्रवाई की गई है।

फरियादी जगदीश कलाल
फरियादी जगदीश कलाल

दो सौ व सौ की एक-एक नोट और 50 की चार नोट दराज से जब्त

डीएसपी ने बताया कि फरियादी जगदीश कलाल ने पंजी निकलवाने के लिए चार फरवरी को आवेदन दिया था। शशी ने उससे 700 रुपए की रिश्वत मांगी। 200 रुपए एडवांस लेकर आवेदन में नत्थी कर दिया। शेष 500 रुपए लेकर शुक्रवार को आने के लिए कहा था। जगदीश ने घूस देने के बजाए शशी को रंगेहाथ पकड़वाने के लिए लोकायुक्त पुलिस से शिकायत की।

पुलिस ने मोबाइल वॉइस रिकॉर्डर के माध्यम से घूस मांगने की बातचीत को रिकॉर्ड कर ली। शुक्रवार दोपहर करीब तीन बजे जगदीश ने जैसे ही शशी को कलेक्ट्रेट स्थित नकल शाखा कार्यालय में घूस के 500 रुपए थमाकर इशारा किया वैसे ही पहले से सिविल ड्रेस में तैनात महिला आरक्षक ज्योति वर्मा और कीर्ति सोलंकी ने उसे पकड़ लिया। जगदीश ने बताया कि उसे किसान क्रेडिट कार्ड (KCC) बनवाने के लिए पंजी की नकल की जरूरत थी। नकल के लिए ही शशी मैडम ने 700 रुपए मांगे थे। दो सौ रुपए आवेदन के साथ ले ली थीं। 500 रुपए शुक्रवार को मंगाईं थीं।

कार्रवाई करते लोकायुक्त डीएसपी वेदांत शर्मा
कार्रवाई करते लोकायुक्त डीएसपी वेदांत शर्मा

पकड़े जाते ही शशी ने कहा- मैंने नहीं पाटिल ने मांगी थी घूस

दराज से रिश्वत की नोट मिलते ही शशि ने कहा कि मैंने घूस नहीं मांगी। वो तो मुंशी रंजीत पाटिल घूस लेता है। वही लेकर आया था। उसने ही दो सौ रुपए आवेदन में नत्थी किए थे। पार्टी जब काम नहीं कराना चाहती है तो पाटिल आकर अपने पैसे ले जाता है।

शशी ने कहा, 700 में मुझे 50 और रिकार्ड निकालने वाला 100 रुपए लेता

पकड़े जाने के बाद शशी त्यागी ने बताया कि घूस की रकम में मुझे सिर्फ 50 रुपए ही हिस्सा लगता। रिकॉर्ड निकालने वाला 100 रुपए लेता। उसके बाद नीचे के लोग कितना लेते हैं, मुझे नहीं मालूम। शशी ने बताया कि घूस की कोई लिमिट नहीं है। जो अपनी स्वेच्छा से जितना दे, उतना ले लिया जाता है।

