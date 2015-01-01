पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • In Ujjain, There Is A Live Game Of Death In The Name Of Faith And Tradition, People Lie Among Cows Running To Fulfill Their Vow

परंपरा के नाम पर मौत खेल:उज्जैन में मन्नत पूरी करने की चाहत में दौड़ती गायों के बीच लेटते हैं लोग

उज्जैन12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दिवाली के दूसरे दिन गाय और गौरी पूजन में अनूठी आस्था
  • भिड़ावद के ग्रामीण जान जोखिम में डाल कर निभा रहे वर्षों पुरानी परंपरा

मुख्यालय से 75 किलोमीटर दूर स्थित बड़नगर के ग्राम भिडावद में इस आधुनिक जमाने में भी जान वर्षों पुरानी खतरनाक परंपरा निभाई जा रही है। दिवाली के दूसरे दिन पड़वा पर्व होता है। परंपरा के तहत सुबह गायों का पूजन किया जाता है। इसके बाद लोग जमीन पर लेटते हैं और उनके ऊपर से गायों को दौड़ा दिया जाता है। ये परंपरा खतरनाक इसलिए है कि इसमें जान का जोखिम रहता है।

मान्यता है कि ऐसा करने से मन्नत पूरी होती है। लोगों का मानना है कि गाय में 33 करोड़ देवी-देवताओं का वास होता है। गायों के पैरों के नीचे आने से देवताओं का आशीर्वाद मिलता है। परंपरा के अनुसार लोग पांच दिन तक उपवास करते हैं। दीपावली के एक दिन पहले लोग गांव के माता मंदिर में रात गुजारते हैं। यहां भजन कीर्तन होता है। पड़वा की सुबह गौरी पूजन किया जाता है। उसके बाद ढोल-बाजे के साथ गांव की परिक्रमा की जाती है। गांव की सभी गायों को मैदान में एकत्रित किया जाता है। दूसरी तरफ लोग जमीन पर लेटते हैं, फिर शुरू होता मौत का लाइव खेल। गायें इन लोगों को रौंदती हुई निकलती हैं। इसके बाद मन्नत मांगने वाले लोग खड़े होकर ढोल-ताशों की धुन पर नाचते हैं। पूरे गांव में ख़ुशी का माहौल रहता है। इसे देखने के लिए भारी संख्या में आसपास के गांव के लोग भी आते हैं।

