  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Ujjain
  • Instead Of Stopping The Manufacture Of Single use Plastics, The Corporation Is Harassing Small Businessmen By Fining Them.

व्यापारियों का विरोध:सिंगल यूज प्लास्टिक का निर्माण बंद कराने की बजाए निगम छोटे कारोबारियों पर जुर्माना कर परेशान कर रही

उज्जैन2 घंटे पहले
एक नवंबर 2019 को छोटे दुकानदारों से चर्चा में यह सहमति बनी थी कि खाकरे से बने पत्तल-दोने बेचने और उपयोग करने पर पाबंदी नहीं रहेगी। मगर स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण का हवाला देकर इसके उपयोग पर भी पाबंदी लगाने की तैयारी नगर निगम कर रही है।

निगम को अगर सिंगल यूज प्लास्टिक पर पूरी तरह रोक ही लगाना है तो पहले इसके निर्माण और बड़े व्यापारियों द्वारा किए जा रहे स्टोरेज पर रोक लगाएं। सिर्फ खानापूर्ति के लिए छोटे व्यापारियों से पॉलीथिन जब्त कर उन पर जबरन जुर्माने की कार्रवाई न की जाए। यह बात रामघाट क्षेत्र में जमा हुए छोटे व्यापारियों ने निगम के अमले द्वारा मंगलवार को छोटा-मोटा व्यवसाय करने वाले व्यापारियों से पॉलीथिन व चमक वाले दोने जब्त कर जुर्माना वसूलने के विरोध में कही। जानकारी सोनू सेन ने दी।

