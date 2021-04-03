पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दो घंटे की हड़ताल:तीन माह से भुगतान नहीं होने से जननी एक्सप्रेस के पहिए दो घंटे के लिए थमे, समझौते के बाद हड़ताल खत्म

उज्जैनujj8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गुरुवार को दो घंटे के लिए जननी एक्सप्रेस एंबुलेंस खड़ी हो गईं थीं - Dainik Bhaskar
गुरुवार को दो घंटे के लिए जननी एक्सप्रेस एंबुलेंस खड़ी हो गईं थीं
  • उज्जैन में तीन माह से नहीं मिला भुगतान, 50 लाख अटके

मध्यप्रदेश में सरकार की ओर से चलाई जा रही जननी एक्सप्रेस के पहिए गुरुवार को दो घंटे के लिए थम गए थे। हालांकि भोपाल में कंपनी के अधिकारियों और संचालक संघ के बीच हुए समझौते के बाद दोपहर करीब ढाई बजे से हड़ताल वापस ले ली गई। दोनों के बीच नेशनल हेल्थ मिशन के अधिकारियों ने मध्यस्थता की। हड़ताल के पीछे वजह यह रही कि मध्यप्रदेश में एंबुलेंस सेवा का संचालन करने वाली जिकित्सा हेल्थ केयर कंपनी ने वेंडरों को पिछले तीन माह से भुगतान नहीं किया है।

जननी संचालक संघ का कहना है कि उन्हें समय से भुगतान नहीं दिया जा रहा है। इसके अलावा जीपीएस कटौती 10 से बढ़ाकर 20 प्रतिशत कर दी गई है। उज्जैन में जननी संचालक संघ के अध्यक्ष गगन तिवारी ने बताया कि उज्जैन जिले में जननी एक्सप्रेस की 17 एंबुलेंस हैं। जो सभी पीएचसी और सीएचसी के गांवों से गर्भवती महिलाओं को जिला अस्पताल लाने व ले जाने का काम करती हैं। उज्जैन में ही करीब 50 लाख रुपए का भुगतान अटका है। उन्होंने बताया कि भोपाल में अधिकारियों और संघ के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष अमित गोघलकर के बीच हुए समझौते के बाद जननी एक्सप्रेस को फिर से चला दिया गया है। समझौते में जीपीएस कटौती को कम करने और तीन माह से अटके भुगतान को जल्द निपटाने पर फैसला हुआ है।

जीपीएस में 100 के बजाए 80 किमी ही दिखाता है

तिवारी ने बताया कि कंपनी की ओर से 10 प्रति किमी की दर से किराया दिया जाता है। इसमें गाड़ी का तेल, मेंटेनेंस, वेतन और अन्य खर्चे शामिल हैं। एंबुलेंस जीपीएस सिस्टम से लैस है। उन्होंने बताया कि अगर एंबुलेंस 100 किमी चलती है तो कंपनी 80 किमी ही चलना मानती है। 20 किमी का खर्च वेंडर को वहन करना पड़ता है।

एमपी में 790 जननी एक्सप्रेस एंबुलेंस

मध्यप्रदेश में जननी एक्सप्रेस की 790 एंबुलेंस चल रही हैं। उज्जैन को केवल 17 एंबुलेंस मिली है। एंबुलेंस को बुलाने के लिए 108 नंबर डॉयल करना होता है।

