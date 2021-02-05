पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अवैध मकान ढहाए:कवेलू कारखाने की 125 बीघा जमीन पर कब्जा लेने के लिए प्रशासन ने चलवाई जेसीबी

उज्जैन2 घंटे पहले
कवेलू कारखाने के अवैध निर्माण को ढहाती जेसीबी।
  • प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना के तहत बनेगी मल्टी स्टोरी बिल्डिंग

नीलगंगा क्षेत्र में प्रशासन ने मंगलवार को कवेलू कारखाने की करीब 125 बीघा जमीन बने कच्चे निर्माण को ढहाने की कार्रवाई दोपहर 12 बजे से शुरू की। कुछ समय पहले तकायमी की इस भूमि के मालिकाना हक को लेकर हाईकोर्ट ने प्रशासन के पक्ष में फैसला सुनाया था।

प्रशासन ने पिछले बुधवार को अवैध कब्जेदारों को नोटिस जारी किया था। यहां करीब 150 अवैध मकान थे। इन मकानों पर मंगलवार को नगर निगम ने जेसीबी चलवाई। प्रशासन यहां प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना के तहत मल्टी स्टोरी बिल्डिंग बनाएगा। निगम आयुक्त क्षितिज सिंघल ने कहा कि कवेलू कारखाने की जमीन पर लोग अवैध रूप से रह रहे हैं। मल्टी बनने के बाद ऐसे लोगों को रियायती दरों पर शासन की गाइडलाइन के अनुसार आवास आवंटित किए जाएंगे।

कवेलू कारखाने की भूमि नीलगंगा से हरिफाटक व शिप्रा नदी क्षेत्र तक है। जमीन पूर्व में कारखाने के लिए लीज पर दी थी, जहां कवेलू कारखाना संचालित होता था। वर्तमान में जमीन खाली पड़ी है। 75 प्रतिशत हिस्से पर कब्जे हो गए हैं। यहां 125 बीघा जमीन है, जिसके मालिकाना हक को लेकर विवाद था। हाईकोर्ट में मामला चला। लोगों ने अवैध रूप से यहां प्लॉट भी बेच दिए थे।

