अभियान के तहत कार्रवाई:फिर चले जेसीबी और हथौड़े, पंवासा व नीलगंगा क्षेत्र में दो बदमाशों के अवैध मकान जमींदोज

उज्जैन2 घंटे पहले
हिस्ट्रीशीटर का अवैध मकान तोड़ा
  • प्रशासन ने पुलिस और नगर निगम के साथ मिलकर अभियान चलाया

प्रशासन ने पुलिस और नगर निगम के साथ मिलकर बुधवार को दो बदमाशों के अवैध मकानों को जमींदोज कर दिया। अपराधियों को आर्थिक रूप से कमजोर करने के लिए प्रशासन ने पुलिस और नगर निगम के साथ मिलकर अभियान चलाया है। इसके तहत बदमाशों के आपराधिक रिकॉर्ड के आधार पर उनके अवैध मकानों को धराशायी किया जा रहा है।

इसी क्रम में नीलगंगा और पंवासा में कार्रवाई की गई। विरोध को देखते हुए दोनों ही स्थानों पर बड़ी संख्या में पुलिस बल तैनात किया था। हालांकि दोनों ही स्थानों पर कोई विरोध नहीं हुआ। कार्रवाई के दौरान बड़ी संख्या में आसपास के लोेग जमा हो गए थे, जिन्हें पुलिस ने हटाया।

रोहित पर कई प्रकरण दर्ज : कुख्यात अपराधी रोहित पिता राजेंद्र जूनवाल के पंवासा के दो अवैध मकानों पर हथौड़े चलाने से शुरुआत हुई। रोहित पर विभिन्न थानों में कई प्रकरण दर्ज हैं। उसके शिव मंदिर के पास और पीछे के मकानों पर जेसीबी चलाई। निगम अमले ने पहले हथौड़े फिर जेसीबी से पक्का निर्माण तोड़ा। इधर रोहित की बहन कार्रवाई शुरू होने से पहले सड़क पर बैठ गई। आधे घंटे के ड्रामे के बाद रोहित के चाचा ने युवती को उठाया और सड़क के दूसरी ओर ले गए।

हिस्ट्रीशीटर का अवैध मकान तोड़ा : नीलगंगा क्षेत्र के गुंडे गोविंद पिता राकेश का अवैध मकान निगम अमले ने धराशायी कर दिया। क्षेत्र के लोग गुंडे से परेशान थे। गुंडे के खिलाफ नीलगंगा थाने में छह प्रकरण दर्ज हैं। अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक अमरेंद्र सिंह ने बताया गोविंद पिता राजेश लकवाल पर भादंवि की धारा-294, 427, 323, 307, 34, 506 में नीलगंगा थाना में प्रकरण पंजीबद्ध हैं।

