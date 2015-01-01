पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गुंडा अभियान:गुंडे के आलीशान दो मंजिला मकान पर गरजी जेसीबी, देखते ही देखते मकान ध्वस्त

उज्जैन22 मिनट पहले
पंवासा थाने के लिस्टेड गुंडे रोहित का अवैध मकान ध्वस्त
  • गुंडे के परिजन पहले ही घर छोड़कर चले गए थे
  • नगर निगम और पुलिस की संयुक्त कार्रवाई

उज्जैन में नगर निगम और पुलिस की संयुक्त कार्रवाई में बुधवार को भी अवैध निर्माण पर जेसीबी गरजी। दो थाना क्षेत्रों में दो गुंडों के मकान ध्वस्त कर दिए गए। इसमें से एक गुंडे का तो आलीशान दो मंजिला मकान था। जबकि दूसरा गुंडा टीनशेड में पशुबाड़ा बनाकर रहता था। दोनों के खिलाफ आधा दर्जन से अधिक मामले दर्ज हैं। कार्रवाई से पहले ही दोनों गुंडों के परिजन घर छोड़कर चले गए थे।

एएसपी अमरेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि पंवासा थाना का लिस्टेड गुंडा रोहित जूनवाल ने नगर निगम की जमीन पर कब्जा कर दो मंजिला मकान बना रखा था। मकान खाली करने के लिए निगम की ओर से उसे नोटिस जारी की गई थी। बुधवार को नगर निगम और पुलिस की संयुक्त कार्रवाई में जेसीबी से रोहित के मकान को ढहा दिया गया।

उधर, दूसरी कार्रवाई नीलगंगा थाना क्षेत्र में हुई। यहां सांवेर रोड स्थित गुंडे गोविंद बैरवा मकान पर कार्रवाई हुई है। गोविंद ने टीनशेड डालकर नगर निगम की जमीन कब्जा किया था। उसके खिलाफ नीलगंगा और नानाखेड़ा थाने में आधा दर्जन से अधिक केस दर्ज हैं।

