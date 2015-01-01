पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नाव पलटी:उज्जैन में जुगाड़ की नाव चामला नदी में पलटी, नाव में सवार सभी 10 लोगों को बचाया गया

उज्जैनएक घंटा पहले
  • नदी पार कर शादी में जा रहे थे
  • लिखोदा बांध बनने के कारण नदी में हमेशा पानी भरा रहता है

उज्जैन के बड़नगर तहसील के सारोला गांव में शनिवार सुबह करीब 11 बजे बड़ा हादसा बच गया। नदी पार करते समय जुगाड़ की नाव पलट गई। जिससे उसमें सवार सभी 10 लोग डूबने लगे। नदी के किनारे खड़े तैराकों की मदद से सभी को बचा लिया गया। सभी को प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद छोड़ दिया गया।

हादसे के चश्मदीद सारोला गांव के ही किशोर गुर्जर ने बताया कि गांव के लोग चामला नदी के दूसरे किनारे पर बसे शंभू सिंह के घर शादी में शामिल होने जा रहे थे। नदी में नाव करीब 20 मीटर पहुंची थी कि पानी अधिक होने के कारण डगमगाने लगी। उसमें सवार सभी लोग दहशत में आ गए और बचने के प्रयास में इधर-उधर भागने की कोशिश करने लगे। जिससे नाव पलट गई। हादसा होते ही किनारे पर खड़े गांव के ही जालम सिंह, धर्मेंद्र सांखला, बबलू गुर्जर, सुमेर सिंह नदी में कूद पड़े। सभी तैरकर हादसे की जगह पहुंचे। उन्होंने डूब रहे बच्चों को बचा लिया। किशोर ने बताया कि नाव पर सवार कुछ लोग तैरना जानते थे इसलिए वे खुद ही तैरकर बाहर आ गए। हादसे के बाद नायब तहसीलदार जीवन मोघी ने मौके पर पहुंच कर जायजा लिया। उन्होंने सभी पीड़ितों के घर जाकर उनके हालचाल लिए।

नाव में ये थे सवार

भानुप्रताप पिता नरेंद्र सिंह, हर्ष पिता प्रकाश, मोहनबाई पति हेम सिंह, शंकरलाल प्रजापति, गिरधारी लाल प्रजापति, राजेंद्र सिंह, लाल सिंह, सजन सिंह, टीकम सिंह और मोहित।

पहले भी हो चुका है हादसा

ग्रामवासियों ने बताया कि चामला नदी में लिखोदा बांध के कारण हमेशा पानी भरा रहता है। पुल नहीं होने के कारण लोगों को नदी पार करने के लिए हमेशा से जुगाड़ की नाव का सहारा लेना पड़ता है। इससे पहले हुए एक हादसे में एक महिला की पानी में डूबने से मौत हो चुकी है। बावजूद इसके स्थानीय प्रशासन इस ओर ध्यान नहीं दे रहा है।

