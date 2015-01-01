पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

संक्रमण का खतरा बढ़ा:दिवाली तक खाली हुए कोविड हॉस्पिटल फिर भरने लगे, माधवनगर में ही 55 मरीज

उज्जैन2 घंटे पहले
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो
  • दो दिन में 54 मरीज बढ़ गए, ठंड में और भी बढ़ सकते मरीज, कोविड हॉस्पिटल में फिर से अलर्ट

दिवाली पर खाली हुए कोविड हॉस्पिटल आरडी गार्डी मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल, माधवनगर अस्पताल व प्राइवेट अस्पताल अब पॉजिटिव मरीजों से भरने लगे हैं। यहां पर मरीजों की संख्या पिछले दो दिन से बढ़ गई है। अब एक्टिव मरीज बढ़कर 158 हो गए हैं। कोविड हॉस्पिटल माधवनगर में 55 मरीज हो गए हैं। दिवाली पर यहां केवल 22 मरीज ही भर्ती थे।

आरडी गार्डी मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल में भी 35 से बढ़कर 42 मरीज हो गए हैं, जिनमें से 10 गंभीर हैं। दो मरीज तो ऐसे हैं जिन्हें वेंटिलेटर से ही लाया जाकर यहां शिफ्ट किया है। त्योहारों पर प्रोटोकाल का पालन नहीं होने से मरीजों के बढ़ने का क्रम शुरू हो गया, जो लगातार जारी है। पिछले दो दिन में ही 54 मरीज सामने आ चुके हैं। ऐसे में उज्जैन में पॉजिटिव मरीजों का आंकड़ा 4000 के करीब पहुंच गया है और भी मरीज बढ़ सकते हैं।

कोविड हॉस्पिटल फिर से अलर्ट हो गए हैं। जरूरत पड़ने पर अतिरिक्त बेड की व्यवस्था भी की जाएगी। 14 नवंबर तक की स्थिति में पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या घटने लगी थी और रिकवरी रेट बढ़ गया था। एक्टिव मरीज 126 ही रह गए थे। कोविड विशेषज्ञों का कहना है कि त्योहारों पर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन नहीं होने और लोगों द्वारा मास्क नहीं पहनने के चलते संक्रमण तेजी से बढ़ा है। ठंड में मरीज और बढ़ सकते हैं। वायरस 10 से 12 घंटे तक सक्रिय रहता है। ऐसे में लोगों को एहतियात बरतना होगी।

मृतकों के परिवारों पर वज्रपात: पिता का साया उठ गया, पोती और बड़ा बेटा भी कोरोना पॉजिटिव

मामला-1. ऋषिनगर में रहने वाले तेजकरण परमार की 24 सितंबर को कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते मौत हो गई। पिता का साया उठने से गमगीन परिवार में दो सदस्य परमार की पोती व बड़ा बेटा भी पॉजिटिव आ गए। इससे परिवार पर दोहरा संकट आ गया।

74 साल के परमार स्वास्थ्य विभाग में एएसओ सहायक सांख्यिकी अधिकारी के पद से सेवानिवृत्त हुए थे। परिवार के लोगों का कहना है प्राइवेट हॉस्पिटल में हड्‌डी संबंधी बीमारी का इलाज करवाने के लिए गए थे, जहां से वे संक्रमित हुए थे। माधवनगर अस्पताल में भर्ती किया था, जहां उनकी मौत हो गई।

मामला-2. परिवार के पांच सदस्यों का पालन पोषण करने वाला चला गया। जिला अस्पताल में कंपाउंडर वहीद कुरैशी निवासी ढांचा भवन की कोरोना से 27 सितंबर को मौत हो गई थी। उन्हें अब तक कोरोना वॉरियर्स घोषित नहीं किया है।

साथ ही मृत्यु उपरांत दी जाने वाली राशि भी अब तक नहीं मिली है। परिवार के लोगों ने कहा घर के पांच सदस्यों का पालन पोषण करने वाला चला गया, अब दुख को क्या बयां करें, हमारा तो सबकुछ चला गया। अब तक ग्रेज्युटी आदि का भुगतान भी नहीं हुआ है। जिला अस्पताल जाते हैं तो वहां से कहा जाता है कि प्रपोजल बनाकर भोपाल भेज दिया है।

कहां कितने मरीज भर्ती

आरडी गार्डी अस्पताल-42 माधवनगर हॉस्पिटल-55 चरक हॉस्पिटल-05 प्राइवेट हॉस्पिटल-36

दो दिन से बढ़े मरीज

त्योहारों के बाद से मरीज बढ़ने लगे हैं। दो दिन में ही 54 मरीज पॉजिटिव पाए जाने से अस्पताल में मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ गई है। डायबिटीज व अस्थमा तथा ओल्ड एज के लोगों को विशेष सतर्कता बरतना होगी।''

-डॉ. एचपी सोनानिया, नोडल अधिकारी कोविड-19

इंदौर में तीसरी लहर

प्राइवेट अस्पतालों में 90% बेड फुल, 10 दिन में 1693 पॉजिटिव

इंदौर में कोरोना की तीसरी लहर आ गई है। कलेक्टर मनीष सिंह ने इस बात की पुष्टि करते हुए गुरुवार को कहा कि जिस तरह मरीज सामने आ रहे हैं, उससे लग रहा है कि ये तीसरी लहर के हालात हैं। निजी अस्पतालों में ज्यादा लोग पहुंच रहे और वहां 90 फीसदी तक बेड फुल हैं। नवंबर के शुरुआती 7 दिन में मरीजों की संख्या 2 अंकों में थी और कुल 498 मरीज आए। उसके बाद मरीज बढ़ना शुरू हुए और 8 से 18 नवंबर के 10 दिन में 1693 मरीज मिले। ये संख्या चार गुना अधिक थी।

