पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Ujjain
  • Lack Of Oxygen Will Prevent Deaths Of Corona Patients, Supply Of 300 Cylinders Will Be Provided From 10 Tanks

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मरीजों के लिए राहत:ऑक्सीजन की कमी से कोरोना मरीजों की होने वाली मौतों को रोका जा सकेगा, 300 सिलेंडर की सप्लाई 10 टैंक से मिलेगी

उज्जैनएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल में भी अब गंभीर मरीजों को लिक्विड ऑक्सीजन मिल सकेगी

अब उज्जैन में ऑक्सीजन की कमी या सिलेंडर बदलने की झंझट के चलते कोरोना संक्रमित गंभीर मरीजों की होने वाली मौतों को रोका जा सकेगा। संक्रमित गंभीर मरीजों को लिक्विड ऑक्सीजन मिल सकेगी। इसमें 300 सिलेंडर जितनी सप्लाई 10 टैंक से ही मिल पाएगी। बार-बार सिलेंडर बदलने की मशक्कत नहीं करना पड़ेगी।

कोरोना काल में बढ़ते मरीजों को शुद्ध ऑक्सीजन उपलब्ध करवाने के लिए आरडी गार्डी मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल में लिक्विड ऑक्सीजन की सुविधा मंगलवार से शुरू हो गई है। जिला प्रशासन और मेडिकल कॉलेज प्रबंधन के प्रयासों से अब यहां भर्ती मरीजों को लिक्विड ऑक्सीजन की सप्लाई दी जा सकेगी। अमेरिका की तकनीक ऑक्सीजन का नया विकल्प लिक्विड ऑक्सीजन कंटेनर यानी एलसी है। इसमें शुद्ध और प्रेशर के साथ में मरीजों को ऑक्सीजन मिल जाती है।

इसकी शुरुआत कोविड सेंटर चरक अस्पताल से शुरू की गई थी, उसके बाद बढ़ते मरीजों और आवश्यकता के मान से मेडिकल कॉलेज में मलेशिया से मंगवाए 10 टैंक लगाए गए हैं। इनसे 300 सिलेंडर तक की सप्लाई मरीजों को निर्बाध मिल सकेगी।

डॉक्टर्स के अनुसार वेंटिलेटर पर रखे गए मरीज को बिना रुके एक जैसे प्रेशर से ऑक्सीजन सप्लाई दी जाएगी। इसमें सिलेंडर बदलने की समस्या नहीं रहेगी। यश गैसेस के डायरेक्टर संजय अग्रवाल का कहना है कोराेना काल में ऑक्सीजन उपलब्ध नहीं हो पाने जैसी समस्याओं के निराकरण के लिए लिक्विड ऑक्सीजन का उपयोग किया जा रहा है।

यहां पर मरीजों के लिए लिक्विड ऑक्सीजन

100 बेड के कोविड सेंटर चरक, माधवनगर, यहां आईसीयू सहित 120 बेड हैं, इनके अलावा प्राइवेट अस्पताल तेजनकर, देशमुख और अब आरडी अस्पताल में उक्त सुविधा शुरू हो गई है।

इसलिए लिक्विड ऑक्सीजन
शुद्ध और प्रेशर से मरीजों को ऑक्सीजन मिलती है। मरीजों को हाई फ्लो ऑक्सीजन दी जा सकती है। वेंटिलेटर में बिना रुके ऑक्सीजन की सप्लाई मिलती रहेगी। सिलेंडर बदलने की समस्या नहीं रहती है। लिक्विड से ऑटोमेटिक ऑक्सीजन बनती जाती है।

ऑक्सीजन सुविधा शुरू की है

मेडिकल कॉलेज में भर्ती मरीजों को लिक्विड ऑक्सीजन की सुविधा शुरू की है। यह ऑक्सीजन शुद्ध होती है। प्रेशर से मरीजों को ऑक्सीजन मिल पाती है। लिक्विड से ऑटोमेटिक ऑक्सीजन बनती जाती है। गंभीर मरीजों को हाई फ्लो ऑक्सीजन देकर जान बचाई जा सकती है।

डॉ. सुधाकर वैद्य, नोडल अधिकारी, मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंवैक्सीन के साइड इफेक्ट्स से रहें सावधान, रिपब्लिक डे के चीफ गेस्ट होंगे जॉनसन और आर-पार की लड़ाई में बदला किसान आंदोलन - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें