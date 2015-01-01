पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एसिड अटैक:प्रेमी को जेल, बिना लाइसेंस एसिड बेचने वाले को भी आरोपी बनाया, नर्स की हालत तीन बाद भी स्थिर, आईसीयू में चल रहा इलाज

उज्जैन3 घंटे पहले
मंछामन मार्ग के समीप सांईधाम कॉलोनी निवासी नर्स पर करवा चौथ की सुबह घर में एसिड फेंकने वाले प्रेमी मुकेश शर्मा निवासी रत्नाखेड़ी को शुक्रवार शाम कोर्ट ने सेंट्रल जेल भैरवगढ़ भेज दिया।

उसने बियाबानी मार्ग पर स्थित स्टार डेयरी मशीनरी ट्रेडर्स से एसिड खरीदा था। दुकानदार नाजिम खां 30 साल को भी नीलगंगा पुलिस ने आरोपी बना गिरफ्तार कर लिया। आरोपी मुकेश दूध का धंधा करता है इसलिए दूध का फेट निकालने के संबंधित दुकान से एसिड खरीदकर लाता था।

उक्त घटना के लिए भी उसने स्टार डेयरी से ही एसिड खरीदा था। एडिशनल एसपी अमरेंद्रसिंह चौहान ने बताया कि जांच करने पर पाया कि दुकानदार बिना लाइसेंस के ही एसिड बेच रहा था।

प्राणघातक केमिकल को अवैध रूप से बेचने पर उसे सह आरोपी बनाया है। सीएसपी रवींद्र वर्मा ने बताया कि दुकानदार इंदौर से उक्त केमिकल खरीदकर लाना बता रहा है। जांच कराई जा रही है। अस्पताल में भर्ती नर्स की हालत में सुधार होने पर बयान लिए जाएंगे।

एसिड अटैक के बाद हालत स्थिर, बीपी भी नाॅर्मल नहीं

बुधवार सुबह की घटना के बाद से ही नर्स को माधव क्लब रोड स्थित निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती किया हुआ है, जिसकी हालत स्थिर बनी हुई है और डायलिसिस हो रहा है। बीपी नॉर्मल करने के लिए डॉक्टर दवाओं के माध्यम से प्रयास कर रहे हैं।

परिजनों ने बताया कि बेटी की हाल नाजुक बनी हुई है। आईसीयू में इलाज चल रहा है। आईसीयू में भी एक दिन एक बार सिर्फ दूर से ही उनकी बेटी का चेहरा दिखाते हैं।

