ब्लैकमेल:डांस इवेंट मैनेज करने वाली युवती के दुष्कर्म का वीडियाे बनाया

उज्जैन2 घंटे पहले
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो
  • मुस्लिम युवक से शादी के लिए किया मजबूर, मना करने पर वायरल करने की धमकी

डांस इवेंट मैनेज करने वाली युवती को चार साल तक शादी का झांसा देकर शारीरिक शोषण और उसका वीडियो बनाकर युवती को ब्लैकमेल करने के मामले में गुरुवार को महिला थाने ने आरोपी माेहित शर्मा के खिलाफ दुष्कर्म का प्रकरण दर्ज किया है।

नाखाखेड़ा निवासी पीड़िता ने बताया कि वह मोहित से चार साल पहले चिमनगंज मंडी में मिली थी। इसके बाद मोहित से जान पहचान बढ़ी तो अक्सर मोबाइल पर बातें होने लगी। एक दिन मोहित उसे घूमाने के बहाने सुन्दरम होटल ले गया और यहां शादी का झांसा देकर मेरे साथ जबरदस्ती संबंध बनाए। बाद में पता चला कि मोहित के किसी किरण राजपूत नाम की महिला से संबंध है।

एक माह पूर्व मोहित ने उसे किरण के घर बुलाया और यहां भी जबरदस्ती की। इसका वीडियो किरण ने बनाया। इसके बाद से मोहित और किरण वीडियो वायरल की धमकी देकर उस पर मुस्लिम लड़के से शादी करने का दबाव बनाने लगे। पीड़िता ने बयान में यह आरोप भी लगाया कि मोहित और किरण उसे मुस्लिम लड़के को बेच चुके हैं।

