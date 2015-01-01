पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गोताखोर से मिली डूबने की सूचना:इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज में एडमिशन की जानकारी लेने आए इंदौर के छात्र की शिप्रा में डूबने से मौत

उज्जैन11 मिनट पहले
इंदौर से उज्जैन एडमिशन की जानकारी लेना आया छात्र शिवम शिप्रा में डूब गया।
  • घर से बिना बताए आया था, मां ने फोन किया तो पुलिस ने हादसे की जानकारी दी

उज्जैन के इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज में एडमिशन कराने आए इंदौर के छात्र की शिप्रा नदी में डूबने से मौत हो गई। छात्र घर वालों को बिना बताए ही उज्जैन आया था। महाकाल थाना पुलिस ने बुधवार को शव का पोस्टमार्टम कराया है। पुलिस ने बताया कि नदी के रामघाट पर मौजूद गोताखोरों से एक युवक के डूबने की सूचना मिली। पानी में तलाश कराने पर युवक का शव मिला। घाट पर ही एक लावारिस हालत में बाइक भी मिली। उसमें लटके बैग में कपड़े, मोबाइल फोन और कुछ कागजात मिले, जिससे शव की पहचान इंदौर निवासी शिवम पिता मुन्नालाल गोले के रूप में हुई। पुलिस तहकीकात कर ही रही थी कि बैग में मिले मोबाइल फोन की घंटी बज उठी। पुलिस ने फोन रिसीव किया तो महिला की आवाज़ आई। बातचीत से पता चला कि महिला शिवम की मां है। पुलिस ने उन्हें घटना की जानकारी दी।

नहाते समय पैर फिसलने की आशंका
पुलिस ने बताया कि शिवम के घरवालों से बातचीत में पता चला कि वह घर वालों को बिना बताए उज्जैन में इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज में एडमिशन के बारे में पता करने आया था। शायद नहाते समय पैर फिसलने से वह पानी में डूब गया होगा।

