कोरोना कहर:उज्जैन नीलगंगा थाना के टीआई रविंद्र यादव कोरोना पॉजिटिव, पूर्व टीआई कोरोना से हो चुके हैं शहीद

उज्जैन25 मिनट पहले
देश दुनिया के साथ उज्जैन में भी अभी नहीं थमा कोरोना वायरस का कहर।
  • थाने के कर्मचारियों में दहशत

नीलगंगा थाने के टीआई रविन्द्र यादव कोरोना संक्रमित पाए गए हैं। उन्हें इंदौर के एक हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती कराया गया है। इससे पहले नीलगंगा टीआई रहे यशवंत पाल कोरोना संक्रमण से शहीद हो चुके हैं। टीआई रविंद्र यादव की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आने से थाने के कर्मियों में भय व्याप्त हो गया है। बताते चलें कि इसी थाने में पदस्थ रहे एक सब इंस्पेक्टर व प्रधान आरक्षक संक्रमित पाए गए थे। एक अन्य सब इंसपेक्टर की पत्नी की भी कोरोना से मौत हो चुकी है।

