प्रदर्शन:महाकाल मंदिर होटल-रहवासी संघ ने कहा गाइडलाइन नहीं बाजार दर पर मिले मुआवजा

उज्जैन6 मिनट पहले
महाकाल मंदिर के सामने विरोध करते होटल संचालक
  • महाकाल मंदिर के सामने किया प्रदर्शन
  • महाकाल मंदिर परिसर का होना है विस्तारीकरण

महाकालेश्वर मंदिर विस्तारीकरण के खिलाफ गुरुवार को होटल एवं रहवासी संघ ने मंदिर के सामने विरोध प्रदर्शन किया। उनका आरोप था कि सरकार के दबाव में प्रशासन ने होटल संचालकों और रहवासियों को हटाने की योजना बनाई है जबकि सत्ता से जुड़े लोगों और उनकी संस्थाओं को बचाने में जुटी है। होटल संचालक राजेश त्रिवेदी और युवक कांग्रेस नेता भरत शंकर जोशी ने बताया कि प्रशासन ने मंदिर के 100 मीटर दायरे में आने वाले होटलों और मकानों को विस्थापित करने की योजना बनाई है। इस दायरे में करीब 175 होटल और घर आएंगे। उनका कहना था कि अधिकांश होटल संचालकों ने बैंक से करोड़ों रुपए लोन लिए हैं। ऐसे में यदि होटल गिरा दिए गए तो संचालक लोन के बोझ तले दब जाएंगे। दूसरे, प्रशासन गाइडलाइन के हिसाब से मुआवजा दे रही है। जो बहुत ही कम है। इस राशि से बैंकों के लोन की भरपाई कर पाना संभव नहीं होगा। महाकाल मंदिर क्षेत्र में जमीनों का बाजार भाव काफी अधिक है। प्रशासन को बाजार दर से मुआवजा देना चाहिए। प्रदर्शनकारियों का यह भी आरोप था कि मंदिर के ठीक बगल आरएसएस के बने भवन को हटाने के लिए नोटिस नहीं जारी की है।

