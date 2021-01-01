पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महामस्तकाभिषेक:उज्जैन तपोभूमि में महावीर स्वामी का हुआ तिरंगा महामस्तकाभिषेक, देश भर से आए श्रद्धालु

उज्जैनएक घंटा पहले
तपोभूमि को तिरंगे के रंग में सजाया गया - Dainik Bhaskar
तपोभूमि को तिरंगे के रंग में सजाया गया
  • तिरंगे के रंग में सजा तपोभूमि

उज्जैन के तपोभूमि को महावीर स्वामी के महामस्तकाभिषेक के लिए गणतंत्र दिवस पर तिरंगे के रंग में सजाया गया। यहां आकर्षक साज-सज्जा को देखने के लिए सैकड़ों लोग पहुंचे। देश भर से जैन समाज के लोगों ने परिवार सहित यहां धार्मिक उत्सव में भाग लिया। आचार्य श्री अनुभव सागर जी महराज से आशीर्वाद लिया। उनकी मौजूदगी में मंगलवार को राष्ट्रीय ध्वज और धर्म ध्वजा फहराई गई। इस मौके पर 1008 कलश से महावीर स्वामी जी का जलाभिषेक हुआ। उसके बाद मुनिश्री के प्रवचन को लोगों ने सुना। झंडे और गुब्बारों के बीच तपोभूमि का नजारा देखने लायक रहा। यहां प्रज्ञा बाल मंच के कलाकारों के सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रमों ने लोगों के मन को मोह लिया।

तपोभूमि में मुनिश्री आचार्य अनुभव सागर जी प्रवचन करते हुए
तपोभूमि में मुनिश्री आचार्य अनुभव सागर जी प्रवचन करते हुए

महामस्तकाभिषेक में चंदन, केशर से केशरिया, दूध से सफेद और सर्व औषधि के हरे रंग के द्रव से महावीर स्वामी की प्रतिमा का अभिषेक किया गया। प्रथम कलश दिनेश जैन, नारिकेत कलश रूपेश जैन, चंदन कलश अशोक जैन चायवाला, दुग्ध कलश कमल मोदी, सर्व औषधि कलश इंदरमल जैन, केशर कलश स्व. सुगनचंद सेठी, पूनानिकेश कलश वीरसेन जैन, पुष्पवृष्टि कलश विमलचंद जैन, चूर्ण कलश धर्मचंद पाटनी, अष्टगंध कलश सोहनलाल जैन, चार कलश सुशीला देवी कासलीवाल, तपोभूमि कलश अतुल सोगानी, शांतिधारा राजेंद्र लुहाड़िया और ध्वजारोहण नवीन जैन ने किया।

