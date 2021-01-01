पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

भास्कर खास:एकमात्र जैन मंदिर जहां गणतंत्र दिवस पर होगा महावीर का तिरंगा महामस्तकाभिषेक

उज्जैन2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • महावीर तपोभूमि में देशभर से आएंगे श्रद्धालु, ध्वजारोहण होगा, तिरंगे के तीन रंगों से सजाया मंदिर
  • दूध, केसर, चंदन और औषधीय जड़ी-बुटियों के रस से अभिषेक

इंदौर रोड स्थित तपोभूमि देश का एकमात्र जैन मंदिर है जहां राष्ट्रीय पर्व गणतंत्र दिवस पर भगवान महावीर का महामस्तकाभिषेक तिरंगे के तीन रंगों से होता है। इस महोत्सव के लिए मंदिर को तिरंगे के तीन रंगों से सजाया गया है। मंगलवार को तिरंगे के तीन रंगों से महामस्तकाभिषेक किया जाएगा। इसमें दूध, केसर, चंदन और औषधीय जड़ी-बुटियों का उपयोग होगा।

श्री महावीर तपोभूमि के प्रणेता पुनि प्रज्ञा सागर महाराज ने धर्म को राष्ट्रीय भावना से जोड़ने के लिए यह अनूठा प्रयोग किया। उन्होंने इस मंदिर की स्थापना के साथ साल में एक बार होने वाले भगवान महावीर के महामस्तकाभिषेक के लिए गणतंत्र दिवस को चुना। मुनिश्री का विचार है कि धर्म और राष्ट्रभक्ति को अलग से नहीं देखा जा सकता।

संविधान और धर्म हमें अनुशासित करते हैं। तपोभूमि में गणतंत्र दिवस पर धर्मध्वजा के साथ राष्ट्रीय ध्वज भी फहराया जाता है। भगवान का अभिषेक भी सफेद, केसरिया और हरे रंग के अभिषेक द्रव सामग्री से होता है, जो तिरंगे के रंग हैं। तपोभूमि के डॉ सचिव कासलीवाल के अनुसार मंगलवार को होने वाले महामस्तकाभिषेक के लिए मंदिर को तिरंगे के ही तीन रंगों से सजाया गया है। आचार्य अनुभव सागरजी महाराज के सान्निध्य में यह महामस्तकाभिषेक होगा।

सुबह 9.30 बजे फहराएगा तिरंगा व धर्म ध्वजा

तपोभूमि में मंगलवार को धर्म ध्वजा और राष्ट्र ध्वज एकसाथ फहराएंगे। सुबह 9.30 बजे धर्म ध्वजा के साथ राष्ट्रीय ध्वज तिरंगे का आरोहण होगा। इसके बाद आचार्य और मुनि के प्रवचन होंगे। वे राष्ट्र और धर्म पर समाजजन को उदबोधन देंगे। प्रवचन के बाद महामस्तकाभिषेक शुरू होगा। देशभर से आए समाजजन द्वारा 1008 कलशों से भगवान का अभिषेक किया जाएगा। सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम में प्रज्ञा बाल मंच के कलाकार प्रस्तुति देंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपिता की मौत के बाद कर्ज लेकर लाए थे 80 रुपए की रील,आज इनके बनाए एक मास्टरपीस की कीमत एक करोड़ - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser