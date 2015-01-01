पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपराधियों के हौसले बुलंद:घर जा रही महिला के गले से मंगलसूत्र खींचा, लोगों ने एक बदमाश को पकड़ा, दूसरा फरार

उज्जैनएक घंटा पहले
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो
  • गीता कॉलोनी के पास की घटना

गीता कॉलोनी मार्ग पर सोमवार शाम बदमाशों ने महिला के गले से मंगलसूत्र खींच लिया। महिला दीपावली की खरीदी कर ननद के साथ घर जा रही थी। दोनों महिलाओं ने शोर मचाया तो लोगों ने एक बदमाश को पकड़ लिया। साथी भाग निकला। सोमवार शाम 7 बजे की यह घटना बताई जा रही है।

अब्दालपुरा निवासी विद्या पति देवेंद्र व्यास के साथ वारदात हुई है। विद्या शाम को दीपावली की खरीदी करने निकली थी और ननद के साथ वापस घर लौट रही थी। इसी दौरान बदमाशों ने पीछा किया। गीता कॉलोनी में मोदी के चोपड़े के समीप महिला के गले पर बाइक चला रहे बदमाश के साथी ने झपट्‌टा मार मंगलसूत्र तोड़ लिया। दोनों महिलाओं ने शोर मचाते हुए लोगों से मदद मांगी।

एक बदमाश को लोगों ने पकड़ लिया व पिटाई भी की। सूचना पर जीवाजीगंज थाना एसआई प्रमोद भदौरिया समेत अन्य पुलिसकर्मी भी पहुंच गए व बदमाश के फरार साथी की घेराबंदी की। गिरफ्त में आया बदमाश नागदा का है। एएसपी अमरेंद्रसिंह चौहान ने बताया नागदा के बदमाशों का पूरा गिरोह है, जिसकी धरपकड़ में टीम लगा दी है।

