पूर्व सभापति सोनू गेहलोत बोले:ग्रांड होटल पर्यटन विकास निगम को सौंपा तो किया जाएगा जन आंदोलन

उज्जैनएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सीएम और नगरीय प्रशासन मंत्री के समक्ष आपत्ति
  • पूर्व सभापति सोनू गेहलोत बोले- कोठी पैलेस हैरिटेज बनाया लेकिन हुआ कुछ नहीं
  • सीएम और नगरीय प्रशासन मंत्री के समक्ष आपत्ति, कहा- निर्णय से पहले आम सहमति नहीं

शहर की शान माने जाने ग्रांड होटल को हैरिटेज डेस्टिनेशन के रूप में विकसित करने के लिए पर्यटन विकास निगम को सौंपने का विरोध शुरू हो गया है। निगम प्रशासक आनंदकुमार शर्मा के निर्णय पर सवाल उठाते हुए निगम के पूर्व सभापति सोनू गेहलोत ने स्पष्ट लहजे में कहा है कि ग्रांड होटल को पर्यटन निगम को नहीं सौंपने का निर्णय एक साल पूर्व ही निगम परिषद सर्वानुमति से पारित कर चुकी है।

बावजूद प्रशासक परिषद के निर्णय का सम्मान करने की बजाए बगैर जनता व जनप्रतिनिधियों से सहमति या परामर्श लिए बगैर ही ग्रांड होटल को हैरिटेज बनाने के लिए पर्यटन निगम को सौंप रहे है।

कारण यहां की जनता विवाह, सामाजिक व सांस्कृतिक करके गौरव का अनुभव करती है। पर्यटन निगम को सौंपने के बाद इस पर उसका एकाधिकार हो जाएगा, जबकि ग्रांड होटल पर पूरे शहर का अधिकार है।

गेहलोत ने मुख्यमंत्री और नगरीय प्रशासन मंत्री को पत्र लिखकर स्पष्ट कहा है कि इससे पहले भी कोठी पैलेस को भी हैरिटेज घोषित कर पर्यटन निगम को सौंपा जा चुका है। यहां पर कैसा विकास हुआ और संरक्षण हुआ है। यह सबके सामने है। अगर ग्रांड होटल को पर्यटन विकास निगम को सौंपा गया तो वो जनहित में सड़क पर आंदाेलन करेंगे।

सीएम चाहते हैं हैरिटेज होटल बने

मामले में निगमायुक्त क्षितिज सिंघल का कहना है कि उज्जैन प्रवास पर आएं मुख्यमंत्री शिवराजसिंह चौहान ने ही ग्रांड होटल को हैरिटेज घोषित करने की घोषणा की थी। उसी आधार पर प्रस्ताव बनाकर प्रशासक आनंद कुमार शर्मा के समक्ष प्रस्तुत किया गया। प्रस्ताव को प्रशासक ने मंजूर कर ग्रांड होटल को विकसित करने के लिए पर्यटन विकास निगम को हस्तांरित करने की मंजूरी दी है।

नगर निगम का ही रहेगा स्वामित्व

निगमायुक्त ने दावा कि हैरिटेज होटल के रूप में विकसित करने के लिए ग्रांड होटल को पर्यटन विकास निगम को हस्तांतरित किया जा रहा है। हस्तांतरण के बाद होटल भवन और लाॅन का स्वामित्व नगर निगम का ही रहेगा। इससे होने वाली आय में भी निगम की भागीदारी रहेगी।

देश-विदेश में मिलेगी प्रसिद्धि ज्यादा लोग कर सकेंगे उपयोग

ग्रांड होटल को पर्यटन निगम को हस्तांरित करने का समर्थन करते हुए प्रशासक आनंदकुमार शर्मा ने बताया कि शहर की विरासत की ब्रांडिंग होना जरूरी है। मुख्यमंत्री भी चाहते है कि उज्जैन के अलावा देश-विदेश के साथ प्रदेश के ज्यादा से ज्यादा लोग यहां आएं और यहां रहकर इसकी विशेषता से परिचित हो। इसलिए इसका विकास और संरक्षण जरूरी है। शासन को प्रस्ताव स्वीकृति के लिए भेज दिया है।

नागरिक बोले- ग्रांड होटल का किराया लोगों के बजट में

शहर के नागरिकों का कहना है कि ग्रांड होटल का किराया लोगों के बजट में है। शहर के मध्य यहां शादी-ब्याह या अन्य आयोजन करने पर लोग गर्व महसूस करते हैं। अगर होटल पर्यटन निगम को हस्तांरण हुआ तो एक महत्वपूर्ण सुविधा नागरिकों से छीन जाएगी। जनता से मिले ऐसे ही फीडबेक के आधार पर संभवत: पूर्व सभापति ने उक्त निर्णय का विरोध कर होटल के हस्तांतरण को निरस्त करने की मांग उठाई है। फिलहाल मामला राज्य शासन के पाले में है।

