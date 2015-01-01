पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Ujjain
  • Master Plan Will Be Made For Development Of Harsiddhi And Kalabhairav Temple Through Smart City

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सुविधा:हरसिद्धि और कालभैरव मंदिर के विकास के लिए स्मार्ट सिटी के जरिए मास्टर प्लान बनाया जाएगा

उज्जैनएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दीपमालिकाएं प्रज्ज्वलित करने के लिए हाइड्रोलिक क्रेन और ऑनलाइन दर्शन की सुविधा भी होगी

हरसिद्धि और कालभैरव मंदिर के विकास के लिए स्मार्ट सिटी के जरिए मास्टर प्लान बनाया जाएगा। इसके तहत श्रद्धालुओं के लिए पूछताछ काउंटर, पेयजल, बैठक व्यवस्था व जूता स्टैंड सहित अन्य जरूरी सुविधाएं भी जुटाई जाएगी।

दरअसल संभागायुक्त आनंद कुमार शर्मा ने बैठक में शहर के मंदिरों के विकास व सुविधाओं के लिए बिंदुवार निर्देश दिए थे। इसी कड़ी में एसडीएम राकेश मोहन त्रिपाठी ने उक्त दिशा में कार्य योजना पर काम करवाना शुरू किया है। हरसिद्धि मंदिर की दीपमालिकाएं काफी प्रचलित हैं।

अब इनके ऑनलाइन दर्शन की व्यवस्थाएं करवाने के साथ ही इन्हें प्रज्ज्वलित करने के लिए हाइड्रोलिक क्रेन की व्यवस्था भी की जाएगी। एसडीएम ने बताया कि वे मंदिर समिति से जुड़े विषय विशेषज्ञों से विचार विमर्श कर सभी कार्य करवाएंगे ताकि परंपराएं भी कायम रहे और श्रद्धालुओं के लिए सुविधाएं भी बढ़ाई जा सके। वहीं अनुमान है कि महाकाल मंदिर में दर्शन करने वाले 10 में से 7 श्रद्धालु कालभैरव मंदिर भी दर्शन करने पहुंचते हैं। ऐसे में इन दोनों मंदिरों के बीच सुगम परिवहन व्यवस्था शुरू करवाकर इस संबंध में सूचना भी चस्पा की जाएगी।

मंदिरों से जुड़े संभागायुक्त के यह भी हैं निर्देश

  • एसडीएम सप्ताह में एक दिन एक मंदिर का निरीक्षण जरूर करेंगे।
  • मंदिरों के विकास कार्य में लोगों से जन सहयोग कैसे प्राप्त किया जा सके, इसके प्रयास भी तेज किए जाएंगे।
  • किसी भी मंदिर में दर्शन के लिए किसी भी प्रकार की दलाली न हो यह सुनिश्चित किया जाएगा।
  • मंदिरों के आभूषणों का भौतिक सत्यापन किया जाएगा।
  • मंदिरों की आय किस तरह से बढ़ाई जा सके इसके लिए प्रयास किए जाएंगे।

श्रद्धालुओं को सुविधा और शहर को मिलेगी आर्थिक गति
मंदिरों से जुड़े इन तमाम प्रयासों के पीछे उद्देश्य यह भी है कि इससे जहां श्रद्धालुओं को सुविधा मिलेगी वहीं शहर की आर्थिक गति भी तेज होगी। श्रद्धालुओं व पर्यटकों के बढ़ने से यहां के कारोबार में भी वृद्धि होगी और लोगों को जीवन यापन में आसानी होगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें