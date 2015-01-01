पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

24 घंटे में 13.6 डिग्री गिरा पारा:गर्मी से परेशान उज्जैन में मावठे का 5वां फेरा, शादी के आखिरी मुहूर्त पर घराती-बरातियों को बदलना पड़ा आयोजन स्थल

उज्जैन18 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नागदा में विद्यानगर स्थित मंगलभवन मांगलिक परिसर जो रिसेप्शन के लिए सजा था बारिश के कारण भीग गया।
  • एक साथ तीन सिस्टम सक्रिय होने से मावठा गिरा
  • 24 घंटे में 9.0 मिमी बारिश (मावठा) हुई है

अरब सागर में कम दबाव का क्षेत्र, राजस्थान के ऊपरी दबाव और मध्य महाराष्ट्र में कम दबाव का क्षेत्र बनने से गुरुवार-शुक्रवार रात मौसम बदल गया। शहर में रात 1.30 बजे से बूंदाबांदी का दौर शुरू हो गया था। इसका क्रम शाम 9 बजे तक जारी रहा। दोपहर में तेज बारिश भी हुई।

मौसम विभाग भोपाल के वैज्ञानिक जीडी मिश्रा के अनुसार एक साथ तीन सिस्टम सक्रिय होने से मावठा गिरा है। यह अनुमान चार दिन पहले से लगाया जा रहा था। शासकीय जीवाजी वेधशाला से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार 24 घंटे में 9.0 मिमी बारिश (मावठा) हुई है। यह इस सीजन का पांचवां मावठा है। शुक्रवार को अधिकतम तापमान 18.6 और न्यूनतम तापमान 17.8 डिग्री दर्ज किया जबकि गुरुवार को अधिकतम तापमान 32.2 और न्यूनतम तापमान 14.5 डिग्री था।

तीन दिन ऐसा ही रहेगा मौसम
शनिवार को बादल छाए रहेंगे, लेकिन हल्की धूप निकलने के आसार हैं। कहीं-कहीं पानी बरस सकता है। विशेषज्ञों के अनुसार, अगले तीन दिन भी मौसम ऐसा ही रहने वाला है। प्रदेश में इंदौर के बाद शाजापुर में 19.9, भोपाल में 21.8, जबलपुर में 29.8, ग्वालियर में 27.8 डिग्री तापमान रहा।

इंदौर में दिन और रात के तापमान में सिर्फ 2.6 डिग्री का अंतर रह गया
गुरुवार को अधिकतम तापमान 19.4 डिग्री रिकॉर्ड हुआ, जबकि रात को न्यूनतम तापमान 16.8 डिग्री रहा। दिन और रात के तापमान में 2.6 डिग्री का अंतर रह गया। उधर, 1 अक्टूबर से अब तक 50.4 मिमी (1.9 इंच) पानी गिर चुका है।
गेहूं-चने के लिए अमृत समान- फल अनुसंधान केंद्र चीफ साइंटिस्ट डाॅ. एमएस परिहार के अनुसार यह मावठा गेहूं-चने की फसल के लिए अमृत समान है।

3 सिस्टमाें के कारण बदला माैसम

  • अरब सागर में कम दबाव का क्षेत्र बना है।
  • दक्षिण पश्चिमी राजस्थान में ऊपरी हवा का चक्रवात बना है।
  • उत्तर मध्य महाराष्ट्र में हवा का चक्रवाती घेरा बना है।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें