  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Ujjain
  Misconceptions About Mask Away From Research: Even Simple Masks Are Effective In Preventing Corona Infection, Oxygen Levels Do Not Decrease

कनाडा में हुई रिसर्च:रिसर्च ने दूर की मास्क को लेकर भ्रांतियां : कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव में साधारण मास्क भी कारगर, कम नहीं होता ऑक्सीजन का लेवल

उज्जैनएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रिसर्च ने दूर की मास्क को लेकर भ्रांतिया

कनाडा में हुई एक रिसर्च में यह साबित हुआ है कि कोरोना से बचाव में साधारण मास्क भी कारगर है। यह धारणा गलत है कि साधारण मास्क से आॅक्सजीन लेवल कम होता है। रिसर्च में यह भी सामने आया है कि हृदय, बीपी अथवा शुगर के मरीज के अलावा बुजुर्ग भी साधारण मास्क पहने तो वे संक्रमण से सुरक्षित रहेंगे।

कनाडा में हुई रिसर्च की पुष्टि करते हुए उज्जैन संभाग के डिप्टी डायरेक्टर हेल्थ डॉ.संजीव कुमरावत ने बताया कि संक्रमण रोकने में साधारण मास्क बहुत प्रभावशाली सिद्ध हुआ है, इसलिए कोरोना से बचाव का नारा अभी मास्क ही वैक्सीन है, दुनिया भर में प्रचलित हो चुका है। सोशल मीडिया पर साधारण मास्क से संक्रमण का खतरा होने की सूचना महज अफवाह है।

65 साल के अधिक उम्र के बुजुर्गों पर हुई रिसर्च

डॉ.कुमरावत ने बताया कनाडा में हुई स्टडी 25 लोगों के ग्रुप पर की गई है। इनमें 13 पुरुष एवं 12 महिलाएं थी। ग्रुप मे उन लोगों को लिया गया जिनकी उम्र 65 साल से ज्यादा थी। ग्रुप की एवरेज उम्र 76 साल थी। ग्रुप मे ऐसे व्यक्तियों का चयन किया जिनको कम से कम एक बिमारी (दिल,बीपी,शुगर,सांस,) की हो।

तीन चरणों के परिणाम : साधारण मास्क को बताया प्रभावी

स्टडी के पहले चरण में 25 लोगों को बगैर मास्क के एक घंटे रखकर ऑक्सीजन Spo-(सेचुरेशन परसेंट ऑफ ऑक्सीजन) हर बीस मिनट में नापा। दूसरी स्टेप में सभी 25 लोगों को एक घंटे तक मास्क पहना कर हर बीस मिनट मे spo-2 नापा गया। तीसरी स्टेप मे सभी 25 लोगों का मास्क उतार कर एक घंटे तक हर बीस मिनट में spo2 नापा गया। यह माना कि आक्सीजन लेवल मे 2% की कमी को क्लिनिकली सिग्निफिकेंट माना जायेगा।

रिजल्ट - स्टडी के रिजल्ट रौचक आए।

पहली स्टेप मे एक घंटे बिना मास्क के ऑक्सीजन लेवल 96.1% आया। दूसरी स्टेप मे एक घंटे तक मास्क पहनाने पर ऑक्सीजन लेवल 96.5% मिला। तीसरी स्टेप मे एक घंटे तक मास्क उतार कर आक्सीजन लेवल 96.3% आया। जिससे सिद्ध हुआ कि बुजुर्गों मे जिनमें एक भी पुरानी बिमारी हो उनमें साधारण मास्क पहनने से ऑक्सीजन लेवल मे कोई अंतर नहीं आता।

कोरोना के बारे में हमसे बात करें

डॉ.संजीव कुमरावत ने आमजन से आग्रह किया है कि मास्क कोविड को रोकने में महत्वपूर्ण है। कोविड कोइ जानकारी, सलाह चाहिए तो व्हाट्स एप नंबर 8989451102 पर मैसेज करें।

