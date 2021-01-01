पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जिला स्तरीय पीसीपीएनडीटी की स्टेक होल्डर्स कार्यशाला:मॉनिटरिंग समिति को 90 दिनों के अंदर सोनोग्राफी सेंटरों का निरीक्षण करना जरूरी

उज्जैनएक घंटा पहले
पीसीपीएनडीटी एक्ट के तहत गठित मॉनिटरिंग समिति द्वारा 90 दिनों में सोनोग्राफी सेंटरों का निरीक्षण किया जाना जरूरी है। यह जानकारी शुक्रवार को महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग के बेटी बचाओ बेटी पढ़ाओ के तहत आयोजित जिला स्तरीय पीसीपीएनडीटी की स्टेक होल्डर्स कार्यशाला में दी गई।

बृहस्पति भवन में आयोजित कार्यशाला में विभाग के जिला कार्यक्रम अधिकारी गौतम अधिकारी और महिला बाल विकास के सहायक संचालक साबिर अहमद सिद्दिकी ने जानकारी दी कि जब से जिले में बेटी बचाओ बेटी पढ़ाओ योजना संचालित हुई है, तब से बालिका लिंगानुपात में काफी सुधार आया है। इस सुधार के लिए विभाग लगातार प्रयासरत है। पीसीपीएनडीटी एक्ट के तहत कार्यशाला में सभी स्टेक होल्डर्स को अवगत करवाया गया कि कन्या भ्रूण हत्या न हो, इसके लिए आवश्यक है कि प्रेग्नेंसी वॉच की जाए, अर्थात गर्भधारण की समयावधि के दौरान विशेष निगरानी की आवश्यकता है।

एमपी हेल्थ वालेंटरी एसोसिएशन इंदौर के कार्यकारी निदेशक मुकेश सिन्हा ने कहा कि पीसीपीएनडीटी में सबसे अहम भूमिका स्वास्थ्य विभाग की होती है। एक्ट में दो समिति होती है सलाहकार समिति (एडवाजरी कमेटी) और निगरानी समिति (मॉनिटरिंग कमेटी) तथा सोनोग्राफी सेंटर्स को हर माह की पांच तारीख को रिपोर्टिंग करना होती है। मॉनिटरिंग समिति द्वारा 90 दिनों में सोनोग्राफी सेंटर्स का निरीक्षण किए जाने का प्रावधान है। साथ ही इस विषय की गंभीरता एवं लिंग परीक्षण करवाने की घटना उजागर होने पर क्या कार्रवाई की जाना चाहिए आदि मुद्दों पर भी कार्यशाला में विस्तार से जानकारी दी गई।

