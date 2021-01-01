पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नई गाइडलाइन की बाधा:जिले में 200 से ज्यादा बच्चे और किशोर हो चुके हैं संक्रमित, उन्हें ही नहीं लग पाएगी वैक्सीन

उज्जैनएक घंटा पहले
  • बच्चों को जन्म देने वाली 5297 से ज्यादा महिलाएं भी वंचित

कोरोना वैक्सीन को लेकर जारी नई गाइडलाइन से उन बच्चों और किशोर को टीके लगाने में बाधा खड़ी हो गई है जो कि संक्रमित हो चुके हैं। उन्हें टीके नहीं लगाए जाएंगे। स्तनपान करवा रही महिलाओं को भी कोरोना वैक्सीन से वंचित रहना पड़ेगा।

गाइड लाइन के तहत 18 साल से कम उम्र के बच्चों और किशोर को टीके नहीं लगाए जाएंगे। एक से लेकर 17 साल या 18 साल से कम उम्र के करीब 200 बच्चे व किशोर संक्रमित हो चुके हैं। ऐसे में उन्हें टीके से वंचित होना पड़ेगा। केंद्र सरकार की गाइड लाइन के तहत स्तनपान कराने वाली महिलाओं को भी टीके नहीं लगेंगे। कोरोना काल में 5297 से ज्यादा डिलीवरी हुई है। ऐसी महिलाओं को करीब दो से तीन साल तक तथा 16 व 17 साल के किशोर व किशोरियों को एक व दो साल तक टीके का इंतजार करना पड़ेगा। हालांकि कोरोना काल में 18 साल से कम उम्र के किशोर की रिकवरी अच्छी रही। एक साल से 10 साल तक के 80 से ज्यादा तथा 11 से 17 साल तक के करीब 130 किशोर स्वस्थ हुए हैं। इस एज ग्रुप में मृत्यु दर जीरो रही है। सबसे ज्यादा मृत्यु 41 से 80 साल के लोगों की हुई है। अब तक इस एज ग्रुप में 89 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है।

10 माह में इतनी हुई डिलीवरी
मार्च से अब तक करीब 10 माह 18 दिन में 5297 से ज्यादा महिलाओं ने बच्चों को जन्म दिया, है जो अभी बच्चों को स्तनपान करवा रही हैं। ऐसे में वे गाइड लाइन के दायरे में आ गई हैं। उन्हें टीके से वंचित होना पड़ेगा।

गाइड लाइन का पालन करेंगे
^केंद्र की गाइड लाइन में 18 साल से कम उम्र के किशोर व बच्चों तथा अपने बच्चों को स्तनपान कर रही महिलाओं को टीके नहीं लगाए जाएंगे। आगे जो भी गाइड लाइन जारी होगी, उसका पालन किया जाएगा।
- डॉ. केसी परमार, जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी

