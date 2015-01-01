पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बच्चों का भी ख्याल नहीं आया:उज्जैन में दो मासूम बच्चों को सुलाकर मां ने फांसी लगाकर की आत्महत्या

उज्जैनएक मिनट पहले
घर में बच्चों को सुलाकर मां ने लगा ली फांसी
  • प्रारंभिक जांच में पति का पहली पत्नी से भी संबंध होना सामने आया

बुधवार को एक महिला ने फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। सुसाइड करने से पहले उसने अपने दो मासूम बच्चों को सुलाया। घटना के समय पति अपनी पहली पत्नी के घर गया था। पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

मामला माधवनगर थाना क्षेत्र के राजीव गांधी नगर कॉलोनी का है। यहां रहने वाले राकेश तिलकर ने दो शादी की है। वर्तमान समय में वह दूसरी पत्नी उषा तिलकर के साथ रह रहा था। उषा से उसके 10 साल का बेटा और 12 साल की बेटी है। पहली पत्नी के बेटे की मंगलवार को शादी थी। राकेश वहीं गया था। लोगों के मुताबिक पहली पत्नी से संबंधों को लेकर उषा और राकेश में आए दिन झगड़े होते थे।

बुधवार सुबह भी राकेश पहली पत्नी के घर गया था। कुछ देर बाद घर लौटकर आया तो देखा कि उषा फांसी के फंदे पर लटकी है। दोनों बच्चे सो रहे हैं। उसने शोर मचाया तो आसपास के लोग मौके पर आ गए। उन्होंने माधवनगर पुलिस को घटना की जानकारी दी। पुलिस ने बताया कि मृतका उषा किराने की दुकान नौकरी करती थी।

