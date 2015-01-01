पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Ujjain
  • Muni Aradhya Sagar Maharaj's Diksha Day Will Be Celebrated Tomorrow In Jain Panchayati Temple

आराध्य सागर महाराज का नौंवा दीक्षा दिवस:जैन पंचायती मंदिर में कल मनाएंगे मुनि आराध्य सागर महाराज का दीक्षा दिवस

उज्जैनएक मिनट पहले
मुनि आराध्य सागर महाराज का नौंवा दीक्षा दिवस 8 नवंबर को फ्रीगंज स्थित श्री पार्श्वनाथ दिगंबर जैन पंचायती मंदिर में मनया जाएगा।

चातुर्मास समिति अध्यक्ष दिनेश पंड्या व जैन मित्र मंडल अध्यक्ष नितिन डोसी ने बताया मंदिर में मुनिश्री आराध्य सागर जी व साध्य सागर जी महाराज का चातुर्मास चल रहा है। रविवार को होने वाले कार्यक्रम के दौरान गुरु पूजन, पाद प्रक्षालन, शास्त्र भेंट, पिच्छी समर्पण के साथ मुनिश्री के लिए गुणानुवाद सभा होगी।

इस अवसर पर महाराज के जीवन चरित्र पर आधारित लघु नाटिका ‘नवीन से आराध्य तक की यात्रा’ का मंचन किया जाएगा। मुनि आराध्य सागर जी महाराज विश्व में पहले मुनिराज हैं जिन्होंने ‘सिंह निष्क्रीड़ित’ व्रत को धारण किया और 498 उपवास की कठिन तपस्या 19 माह में पूर्ण करेंगे। 18 अप्रैल 2020 से शुरू इस के चलते अब तक 178 उपवास पूर्ण हो चुके हैं तथा अभी 320 उपवास और शेष हैं।

