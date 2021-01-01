पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नसबंदी:आवारा श्वानों की नसबंदी पर नगर निगम राेज खर्च कर रहा 11 हजार रुपए

उज्जैनएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

आवारा श्वानों (डाॅग्स) की बढ़ती संख्या पर अंकुश लगाने के लिए नगर निगम ने इनकी नसंबदी कराना शुरू करा दिया है। प्रतिदिन 15 डॉग्स की नसंबदी की जा रही है। एक नसबंदी पर 740 के खर्च के मान से निगम इस अभियान पर रोजाना 11,100 रुपए खर्च कर रहा है।

हर साल एनिमल बर्थ कंट्रोल प्रोग्राम के तहत नगर निगम अपने बजट में से डॉग्स की नसबंदी पर 10 से 12 लाख का बजट सुरक्षित रखता है। नसबंदी के बाद उनकी पहचान के लिए कान पर एक वी-शेप का आकार देते हैं। बीते दो साल में तकरीबन साढ़े आठ हजार कुत्तों की नसबंदी कराई जा चुकी है। निगम के डिप्टी कमिश्नर संजेश गुप्ता के अनुसार आवारा डॉग्स को पकड़कर सदावल डॉग हाउस में चार-पांच दिनों तक रखा जाता है। वहां उनकी नसबंदी से लेकर खान-पान और दवाइयों का इंतजाम होता है। टांके सूखने के बाद डॉग्स को उन्हीं स्थानों पर छोड़ा जाता है, जहां से उन्हें पकड़ा गया था। उन्होंने बताया, डॉग्स की नसबंदी एक्सपर्ट पशु चिकित्सकों के द्वारा कराई जाती है।

नुकसान पहुंचाना अपराध
उपायुक्त गुप्ता के अनुसार एक दिन में 15 कुत्तों की नसबंदी की जाती है। सुप्रीम कोर्ट का आदेश है, आवारा कुत्तों को पकड़कर रखना या उसे नुकसान पहुंचाना अपराध है। आवारा डॉग्स की नसबंदी के बाद उसी स्थान पर छोड़ना अनिवार्य है, जहां से उसे पकड़ा। फीमेल डॉग्स जुलाई और नवंबर में बच्चे पैदा करती है। आमतौर पर लोग बारिश में डॉग्स की नसबंदी कराते हैं, लेकिन जाड़े में नसबंदी कराना उपयुक्त होता है। कारण है बारिश में टांके पकने की संभावना अधिक होती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser