संस्कृति:त्रिवेणी संग्रहालय में देव व लोक वाद्य यंत्रों की नई गैलरी बनेगी

उज्जैन2 घंटे पहले
  • संग्रहालय के प्रचार के लिए शहर और प्रमुख स्थानों पर लगेंगे सूचना बोर्ड, सालाना कैलेंडर जारी होगा

महाकाल मंदिर के समीप संस्कृति विभाग के त्रिवेणी संग्रहालय का विस्तार किया जा रहा है। यहां स्मार्ट सिटी के सहयोग से नई गैलरी बनेगी। इस गैलरी में देव वाद्य यंत्रों की प्रदर्शनी रहेगी। जहां लोग देवी-देवताओं से लेकर प्राचीन और लोक वाद्य यंत्रों को देख सकेंगे। उनके संबंध में शोध परक जानकारी भी हासिल कर सकेंगे।

त्रिवेणी संग्रहालय महाकाल मंदिर के समीप होने से इसे शिव, शक्ति और श्रीकृष्ण पर केंद्रित किया है। यहां शिव, देवी और श्रीकृष्ण से संबंधित चित्र व मूर्ति कला के अलावा अन्य पौराणिक व लोक संदर्भों को संग्रहित किया है। यहां आने वाले श्रद्धालुओं को ज्ञानवर्द्धक व शोधपरक जानकारी मिलती है।

संग्रहालय में शिव, देवी और श्रीकृष्ण से संबंधित पर्व-त्योहारों पर सांस्कृतिक आयोजन किए जाते हैं। संग्रहालय को इस तरह संचालित किया जाता है कि विभिन्न अवसरों पर आने वाले श्रद्धालुओं, पर्यटकों को आकर्षित किया जा सके। संग्रहालय में ओपन थिएटर व सभागृह भी है। स्मार्ट सिटी कंपनी महाकाल मंदिर क्षेत्र को पर्यटन के नजरिए से विकसित कर रही है। संग्रहालय प्रबंधक डॉ. भावना व्यास बताती हैं कि संग्रहालय को और दर्शनीय बनाया जा रहा है। इसके लिए विभिन्न उपाय होंगे। नई गैलरी का काम स्मार्ट सिटी कंपनी के सहयोग से होगा।

तीसरी मंजिल पर विविध संग्रह प्रदर्शनी

संग्रहालय की तीसरी मंजिल पर स्मार्ट सिटी कंपनी नई गैलरी बनाएगी। इसमें शास्त्रीय और लोक वाद्य यंत्रों का संग्रहालय भी होगा। इसके लिए कुछ वाद्य यंत्र संग्रहालय के पास हैं। इसे और समृद्ध करने के लिए कलेक्शन किया जा रहा है। वाद्य यंत्रों के साथ उनके बारे में शोध परक जानकारी भी मिलेगी। यहां नए कलेक्शन भी देखने को मिलेंगे। यहां शोध केंद्र भी रहेगा। जहां समूह के साथ शोध कार्य हो सकेगा।

ऑडियो-वीडियो दीर्घा का प्रस्ताव

संग्रहालय में ऑडियो, वीडियो दीर्घा का भी प्रस्ताव है। दर्शनार्थियों को इस दीर्घा में ऑडियो फार्म और वीडियो प्रदर्शन के माध्यम से भी जानकारियां दी जाएंगी। डॉक्युमेंट्री फिल्मों का प्रदर्शन भी किया जा सकता है।

कब, क्या सांस्कृतिक आयोजन

संग्रहालय का वार्षिक कैलेंडर भी बनाया है। कब, क्या कार्यक्रम होगा, इसकी जानकारी कैलेंडर में रहेगी। इसके आधार पर लोग उज्जैन यात्रा तय कर सकते हैं। कैलेंडर से संग्रहालय से संबंधित अन्य जानकारियां भी लोगों को मिलेगी।

उज्जैन दर्शन बस का विराम मांगा

संग्रहालय की ओर से प्रशासन को पत्र लिख कर उज्जैन दर्शन बस को संग्रहालय पर रोकने की मांग की है। बस में आने वाले यात्री संग्रहालय का भ्रमण कर सकेंगे। संग्रहालय की जानकारी देने के लिए शहर में प्रमुख स्थानों पर फ्लैक्स लगाए जाएंगे।

