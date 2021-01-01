पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Ujjain
  • New Plan Of Mahakal Convenient Summit; On Special Occasions, There Will Be A System Like Somnath For Mahakal Darshan, Crowd Management From Temporary Barricades

नजर आने लगा महाकाल का शिखर:महाकाल का नया प्लान सुविधाजनक शिखर दर्शन; खास मौकों पर महाकाल दर्शन के लिए होगी सोमनाथ जैसी व्यवस्था, अस्थायी बेरिकेड्स से क्राउड मैनेजमेंट

उज्जैन21 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दर्शनार्थियों को जल्द ही मंदिर के सामने शिखर दर्शन की सुविधा मिलेगी। इसके लिए प्रशासन ने मंदिर के सामने के सभी निर्माण हटा दिए हैं। यहां ऊपर के हिस्से में शिखर दर्शन लॉन और उसके नीचे नया वेटिंग एरिया बनाया जारहा है। फोटो अशोक मालवीय - Dainik Bhaskar
  • आसपास के निर्माण हटाए तो दूर से ही नजर आने लगा महाकाल का शिखर
  • स्मार्ट सिटी 6 करोड़ में बनाएगी नई व्यवस्था, पीए सिस्टम से मिलेंगी श्रद्धालुओं को सूचनाएं

महाकालेश्वर मंदिर में दर्शनार्थियों की सुविधा के लिए किए जा रहे उपायों में क्राउड मैनेजमेंट भी शामिल है। पर्व-त्योहारों पर यहां दर्शनार्थियों की संख्या एक लाख के पार होती है। ऐसे में दर्शनार्थियों को कतारबद्ध कर सुगम दर्शन व्यवस्था चुनौती होती है।

इसके लिए स्मार्ट सिटी कंपनी गुजरात के सोमनाथ और अन्य प्रमुख मंदिरों की तर्ज पर अस्थायी बेरिकेडिंग करने जा रही है। इस पर 6 करोड़ रुपए खर्च होंगे। निर्माण के लिए ठेकेदार तय हो गया है। महाकालेश्वर मंदिर में तेजी से श्रद्धालुओं की संख्या बढ़ी है। स्मार्ट सिटी कंपनी यहां दर्शनार्थी सुविधाओं का विकास कर रही है। कंपनी ने पहले चरण में 96 करोड़ रुपए की महाकाल-रुद्रसागर प्रोजेक्ट लागू किया है। इसमें पब्लिक प्लाजा, महाकाल कॉरिडोर, लोटस पोंड, शिव स्तंभ, रुद्रसागर फ्रंट कॉरिडोर तथा अन्य सुविधाओं के काम कराए जा रहे हैं।

मंदिर समिति के सामने पर्व-त्योहारों पर आने वाले श्रद्धालुओं के लिए सुगम दर्शन व्यवस्था की चुनौती है। इस दिशा में स्मार्ट सिटी कंपनी के विशेषज्ञों ने मंदिर परिसर और श्रद्धालुओं की संख्या का अध्ययन करने के बाद क्राउड मैनेजमेंट सिस्टम तैयार किया है। इसके तहत श्रद्धालुओं को कतारबद्ध करने की व्यवस्था की जाएगी। विभिन्न प्रमुख मंदिरों का अध्ययन करने के बाद क्राउड मैनेजमेंट सिस्टम लागू किया जाएगा। प्रोजेक्ट के तहत तैयार हो रहे नए प्रवेश द्वार से महाकाल कॉरिडोर होकर फेसिलिटी सेंटर-2 तक ऐसे अस्थायी बेरिकेड्स लगाए जाएंगे, जिन्हें जरूरत होने पर लगाया जा सके और सामान्य दिनों में हटाया जा सके। पूरे कॉरिडोर में यह व्यवस्था की जाएगी। पर्व-त्योहार पर जब ज्यादा भीड़ रहती है तब श्रद्धालुओं को इन बेरिकेड्स से रेगुलेट किया जाएगा।

एक लाख श्रद्धालुओं के लिए व्यवस्था
महाकाल में सामान्य दिनों में 15 से 20 हजार श्रद्धालु आते हैं। शनिवार, रविवार, सोमवार तथा श्रावण में संख्या 30 हजार पार हो जाती है। शिवरात्रि, नागपंचमी, महासवारी पर 1.5 लाख श्रद्धालुओं का आगमन होता है। स्मार्ट सिटी सीईओ जितेंद्रसिंह चौहान के अनुसार क्राउड मैनेजमेंट के तहत 1 लाख श्रद्धालुओं के लिए व्यवस्था की जा रही है। नए द्वार से प्रवेश शुरू होने पर इन श्रद्धालुओं को कॉरिडोर में इन बेरिकेड्स का उपयोग शुरू करेंगे।

कमांड एंड कंट्रोल सेंटर से निगरानी
महाकाल मंदिर के आसपास व्यवस्थाओं पर निगरानी के लिए कमांड एंड कंट्रोल सेंटर भी बनाया जाएगा। फेसिलिटी-2 पर बनने वाले सीसीसी पर वॉच टॉवर भी होगा। सीसीसी से पूरे परिसर की सीसीटीवी कैमरों से निगरानी की जाएगी। इनके माध्यम से हर जगह भीड़ की स्थिति पता चलेगी। इसके आधार पर अधिकारी व्यवस्थाओं का संचालन करेंगे। यहीं से सुरक्षा अधिकारी भी निगरानी करेंगे। भीड़ नियंत्रण के लिए परिसर में पब्लिक एड्रेस सिस्टम भी रहेगा।

