न्यूनतम तापमान 13.6 डिग्री पर:रात का पारा 1.2 डिग्री गिरा, दीपावली तक स्थिर रहेगा

उज्जैन4 घंटे पहले
नवंबर के तीसरे दिन अधिकतम तापमान में बढ़ोतरी हुई जबकि न्यूनतम तापमान 13.6 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया। मौसम विभाग भोपाल के राडार प्रभारी वेदप्रकाश के अनुसार जम्मू कश्मीर के दक्षिणी और उत्तर हिमालय में बर्फबारी का दौर जारी रहने से मैदान क्षेत्रों में ठंडी हवा चल रही है।

इसका असर मालवा में भी हो रहा है। जीवाजी वेधशाला के अनुसार 24 घंटे में अधिकतम तापमान 32 और न्यूनतम 13.6 डिग्री दर्ज किया। यह इसी सीजन का सबसे कम तापमान था। इससे रात के तापमान में 1.2 डिग्री की गिरावट दर्ज की गई, जबकि दिन का तापमान 1 डिग्री बढ़ा है। विशेषज्ञों का कहना है कि दीपावली तक दिन का तापमान स्थिर रहने के आसार हैं जबकि रात का तापमान बढ़ेगा।

