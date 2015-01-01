पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Nine IAS Officers Guilty, Including Indore Collector, Case Registered In Lokayukta, In Ujjain Airport Demolition Case

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

महंगी पड़ी मेहरबानी:बिना पैसे लिए निजी कंपनी को सौंप दी हवाई पट्टी, चार IAS अफसरों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज

उज्जैन2 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
उज्जैन के तत्कालीन कलेक्टर मनीष सिंह। वे अभी इंदौर के कलेक्टर हैं।

मध्यप्रदेश में उज्जैन की दताना-मताना हवाई पट्‌टी को पैसा वसूले बिना ही निजी कंपनी को सौंपने के मामले में चार IAS अफसरों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया गया है। लोकायुक्त पुलिस ने IAS संकेत भोंडवे, मनीष सिंह, शशांक मिश्र और नीरज मंडलोई पर भ्रष्टाचार निवारण अधिनियम के तहत मुकदमा कायम किया है। आरोपी अफसरों में से दो प्रमुख सचिव और एक केंद्र सरकार में डेपुटेशन पर है। हाईकोर्ट के आदेश पर लोकायुक्त इस मामले की जांच कर रहा है।

आरोपी बनाए गए चारों IAS अफसर उज्जैन के कलेक्टर रहे हैं। इससे पहले, हाईकोर्ट के आदेश पर 5 आईएएस और 3 एग्जीक्यूटिव इंजीनियरों पर मामला दर्ज हो चुका है। कुल 20 लोगों को आरोपी बनाया जा चुका है।

कंपनी पर मेहरबान रहे उज्जैन कलेक्टर

उज्जैन में देवास रोड पर मध्य प्रदेश सरकार की दताना-मताना हवाई पट्‌टी है। लोकायुक्त पुलिस के इंस्पेक्टर बसंत श्रीवास्तव ने बताया कि सरकार ने इसे 2006 में यश एयर लिमिटेड और सेंटॉर एविएशन एकेडमी इंदौर को लीज पर दिया था। राज्य सरकार और कंपनी के बीच 7 साल के लिए अनुबंध हुआ था। यश एयरवेज को नाइट पार्किंग के लिए 5 हजार 700 किलो वजनी विमानों के लिए 100 रुपए चुकाने थे। ज्यादा वजनी विमानों के लिए यह चार्ज 200 रुपए था। कंपनी ने यह रकम सरकार को नहीं दी।

हवाई पट्‌टी के रखरखाव के लिए पीडब्ल्यूडी की तरफ से खर्च किए गए 2.92 करोड़ रुपए भी चुकाने थे। कंपनी ने यह रकम भी नहीं चुकाई। सरकार और कंपनी का समझौता 2013 में खत्म हो गया। अनुबंध की शर्तों के मुताबिक, यश एयरवेज को सालाना 1.50 लाख रुपए जमा कराने थे। लेकिन, कंपनी ने 7 साल में कुल 1.50 लाख रुपए ही जमा किए। इस तरह सरकार को लाखों रुपए का चूना लगा। लेकिन, तमाम IAS कंपनी पर मेहरबान बने रहे।

उज्जैन के तत्कालीन कलेक्टर नीरज मंडलोई। वे अभी मध्यप्रदेश सरकार में पीडब्ल्यूडी के प्रमुख सचिव हैं।
उज्जैन के तत्कालीन कलेक्टर नीरज मंडलोई। वे अभी मध्यप्रदेश सरकार में पीडब्ल्यूडी के प्रमुख सचिव हैं।

बड़े ओहदों पर हैं आरोपी IAS अफसर

लोकायुक्त की तरफ से आरोपी बने IAS संकेत भोंडवे अभी केन्द्र में डेपुटेशन पर हैं। वे केन्द्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी के OSD हैं। मनीष सिंह इंदौर के कलेक्टर हैं। शशांक मिश्र ग्रामीण विकास निगम के सीईओ हैं। वहीं, नीरज मंडलोई पीडब्ल्यूडी के प्रमुख सचिव हैं। इधर, पहले आरोपी बनाए गए IAS शिवशेखर शुक्ल कला-संस्कृति विभाग के प्रमुख सचिव हैं। एम. गीता छत्तीसगढ़ में रायपुर की कलेक्टर हैं। बीएम शर्मा और अजातशत्रु रिटायर हो चुके हैं। कविंद्र कियावत भोपाल कमिश्नर हैं।

उज्जैन के तत्कालीन कलेक्टर संकेत एस भोंडवे। वे अभी केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी के OSD हैं।
उज्जैन के तत्कालीन कलेक्टर संकेत एस भोंडवे। वे अभी केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी के OSD हैं।

9 कलेक्टर और पीडब्ल्यूडी के 3 इंजीनियर इसलिए बने आरोपी

समझौते की शर्तों में साफ लिखा गया था कि हवाई पट्‌टी की सुरक्षा की समीक्षा उज्जैन कलेक्टर करेंगे। यश एयर लिमिटेड ने सालाना फीस के 1.50 लाख रुपए जमा किए या नहीं, इसकी निगरानी भी कलेक्टरों को करनी थी। लेकिन, अफसरों ने यह नहीं किया। कंपनी से हवाई पट्‌टी के मेंटेनेंस की निगरानी पीडब्ल्यूडी के इंजीनियरों को करनी थी। तमाम अफसर कंपनी पर मेहरबान बने रहे। नतीजतन, सरकार को लाखों रुपए का चूना लगता रहा।

उज्जैन के तत्कालीन कलेक्टर शशांक मिश्र। वे अभी मध्य प्रदेश ग्रामीण विकास निगम के सीईओ हैं।
उज्जैन के तत्कालीन कलेक्टर शशांक मिश्र। वे अभी मध्य प्रदेश ग्रामीण विकास निगम के सीईओ हैं।

इनके खिलाफ भ्रष्टाचार निवारण अधिनियम की धारा-7 और आईपीसी की धारा 120 बी के तहत दर्ज हुआ केस

  • अजातशत्रु श्रीवास्तव, डॉ. एम. गीता, बीएम शर्मा, कविंद्र कियावत, संकेत भोंडवे, मनीष सिंह, शशांक मिश्र और नीरज मंडलोई (सभी तत्कालीन कलेक्टर, उज्जैन)।
  • एसएस सलूजा, एके टुटेजा और जीपी पटेल (सभी तत्कालीन एग्जीक्यूटिव इंजीनियर, पीडब्ल्यूडी उज्जैन)।
  • अरुण गुर्टू, यशराज टोंग्या, भरत टोंग्या, शिरीष चुन्नीवाला दलाल, वीरेंद्र कुमार जैन, दुष्यंत लाल कपूर, शिवरमन, दिलीप रावत (सभी यश एयर लिमिटेड इंदौर/ सेंटॉर एविएशन एकडमी इंदौर के संचालक)।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें11 वैक्सीन अंतिम फेज के ट्रायल्स में, दो के शुरुआती रिजल्ट भी आ गए; जल्द ही मिलेगी वैक्सीन - ज़रुरत की खबर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें