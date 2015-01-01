पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नियमों के फेरे:अब तक नई गाइड लाइन नहीं, शहर में 250 परमिशन जारी, 100 से ज्यादा मेहमानों के लिए इजाजत नहीं

उज्जैनएक घंटा पहले
कुछ दिन पहले शहर में अिधकांश लोग बगैर मास्क के सड़कों पर सफर करते थे। बढ़ते पॉजिटिव को देखते हुए प्रशासन ने सख्ती से चालान बनाए तो अब सभी लोग मास्क में ही नजर आने लगे हैं।
  • एसडीएम कार्यालय के बाहर नोटिस चस्पा यदि शादी वाले घर में कोई पॉजिटिव मिला तो तत्काल प्रशासन को दें सूचना

कोरोना में शादी-ब्याह के लिए अब तक नहीं गाइड लाइन जारी नहीं हुई है। ऐसे में आयोजकों के साथ विवाह समारोह से जुड़ा हर वर्ग पसोपेश में हैं। इन परिस्थितियों के बीच शहर में 250 आवेदकों को शादी की परमिशन जारी की जा चुकी है। इनमें 100 से ज्यादा मेहमानों की अनुमति नहीं दी है।

शहर में हाल ही के दिनों में 500 से अधिक शादियां हैं। इन्हें लेकर प्रशासन ने 19 नवंबर को गाइड लाइन जारी की थी। इसमें बैंड-बाजे व डीजे नहीं बजेंगे। ना ही बारात व प्रोसेशन निकलेगा। समारोह के लिए हाल में क्षमता से आधे पर 200 से ज्यादा मेहमान नहीं रह सकेंगे।

इसका विरोध होने पर 21 नवंबर को जनप्रतिनिधियों और अधिकारियों की बैठक हुई, इसमें कुछ शिथिलताएं तय की गई। संभावना थी कि 22 नवंबर को शासन जिले के इन सुझावों को मद्देनजर रखकर शादी-ब्याह के लिए नई गाइड लाइन जारी करेगा लेकिन अब तक ऐसा नहीं हुआ। ऐसे में शादी-ब्याह वाले परिवार पसोपेश में हैं। साथ ही बैंड-बाजे, डीजे, कैटर्स, मैरिज गार्डन संचालक, फोटोग्राफर, टेंट व्यवसायी आदि भी असमंजस में हैं।

शादी-ब्याह की परमिशन के लिए संबंधित थाने का अभिमत भी जरूरी

इधर एसडीएम राकेश मोहन त्रिपाठी ने बताया कि उनके कार्यालय से मंगलवार तक शहर में होने वाले शादी-ब्याह के लिए 250 परमिशन जारी की जा चुकी है। कोई भी आवेदन पेंडिंग नहीं है। इसमें संबंधित पुलिस थाने से भी अभिमत लिया जा रहा है।

एसडीएम त्रिपाठी ने स्पष्ट किया कि जारी की जा रही अनुमति में अधिकतम 100 मेहमानों की ही परमिशन दी जा रही है। बैंड-बाजे व डीजे का उपयोग पूर्णत: प्रतिबंधित है। ऐसे ही बारात-प्रोसेशन व चल समाराेह पर भी पाबंदी है।

बढ़ते कोरोना प्रकरणों को देखते हुए एसडीएम ने अपने दफ्तर के बाहर ये सूचना भी चस्पा करवा दी है कि यदि शादी-ब्याह वाले किसी घर में कोई काेरोना पॉजिटिव पाया जाता है तो इसकी सूचना तत्काल प्रशासन को दें।

