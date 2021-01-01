पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निरीक्षण:नोडल अधिकारी बोले- अगर स्टाफ इंटरव्यू अच्छा करें तो 100 में से 75-85 के बीच जिला अस्पताल को मिल सकेंगे नंबर

उज्जैनएक घंटा पहले
चरक में स्टाफ से अस्पतालकर्मियों से जानकारी लेती टीम। - Dainik Bhaskar
चरक में स्टाफ से अस्पतालकर्मियों से जानकारी लेती टीम।
  • नेशनल क्वालिटी एश्योरेंस की तीन सदस्यीय टीम ने चरक अस्पताल और ब्लड बैंक का निरीक्षण किया

नेशनल क्वालिटी एश्योरेंस की तीन सदस्यीय टीम ने शुक्रवार को चरक अस्पताल व ब्लड बैंक का निरीक्षण किया। यहां उन्होंने कहा कि आनॅलाइन निरीक्षण भी होगा, जिसमें स्टाफ का इंटरव्यू अच्छा होना चाहिए ताकि उज्जैन जिला अस्पताल को 100 में से 75-85 नंबर तक मिल सकें।

दल में शामिल नेशनल क्वालिटी एश्योरेंस के नोडल अधिकारी डॉ. विवेक मिश्रा, संजूलता भार्गव व सुजाता परमार ने एसएनसीयू में नवजात बच्चों को दी जा रही चिकित्सा सेवाओं और गायनिक ओटी को भी देखा। उन्होंने ओटी और वार्ड में सुधार के लिए सुझाव भी दिए। लक्ष्य के बाद प्राथमिक तौर पर मरीजों को दी जा रही चिकित्सा सेवाओं की गुणवत्ता का पता लगाया जा रहा है। उसके बाद ऑनलाइन निरीक्षण व अधिकारियों तथा स्टाफ से सवाल किए जाएंगे, जिसे देखते हुए स्टाफ सवालों के जवाब ठीक से दे सके, इसके लिए उन्हें ट्रेंड किए जाने की जरूरत है।

बेसमेंट में पानी भरा है, जिससे मच्छर हो रहे, संक्रमण का खतरा
हॉस्पिटल में बायोमेडिकल वेस्ट का उचित तरीके से निष्पादन करने के साथ संक्रमण मुक्त वार्ड व ओपीडी तथा आईपीडी रखने पर जोर दिया जा रहा है। दूसरी तरफ हॉस्पिटल के बेसमेंट में पानी भरा है तथा पीछे खराब वाहन पड़े हैं। इससे मच्छर पनप रहे हैं और संक्रमण का खतरा बना हुआ है। आरएमओ डॉ. जीएस धवन ने बताया टीम ने अपने निरीक्षण में हॉस्पिटल की व्यवस्थाओं में काफी सुधार पाया है। उनके द्वारा जो सुझाव दिए गए हैं, उसके अनुसार आगे कार्य करवाया जाएगा।

