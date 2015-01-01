पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नोटिस जारी:महाकाल समिति सदस्य मित्तल को नोटिस, कांग्रेसजनों को वीवीआईपी गेट से प्रवेश कराया था

उज्जैन2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
महाकाल समिति सदस्य मित्तल को नोटिस

महाकाल मंदिर प्रबंध समिति के अशासकीय सदस्य दीपक मित्तल को समिति के प्रशासक नरेंद्र सूर्यवंशी ने पद से हटाने व दंडात्मक कार्रवाई के नोटिस जारी करते हुए शुक्रवार सुबह 11 बजे तक जवाब प्रस्तुत करने को कहा है।

मामला बुधवार को कांग्रेस नेता कमलनाथ के जन्मदिन के मौके पर मित्तल के साथ कांग्रेस नेताओं का मंदिर में बिना अनुमति प्रवेश करने का है। मित्तल ने मंदिर की धर्मशाला वाले वीवीआईपी गेट से कांग्रेसजनों को बिना अनुमति प्रवेश कराया था। विरोध सहायक प्रशासक ने किया था लेकिन वे नहीं रुके थे।

प्रशासन ने मित्तल को मंदिर समिति सदस्य पद से हटाने और दंडात्मक कार्रवाई के दो नोटिस जारी किए हैं। जवाब नहीं आने पर एक पक्षीय कार्रवाई होगी। नोटिस में प्रशासक ने कहा मित्तल का कृत्य महाकाल मंदिर अधिनियम के तहत दंडनीय अपराध है। दूसरे नोटिस में लिखा है इस अवचार के लिए क्यों न आपको मंदिर समिति सदस्य पद से हटाने का प्रस्ताव राज्य शासन को भेजा जाए।

पुरोहित को भी नोटिस जारी किया

प्रशासक ने मंदिर के पुरोहित विनोद व्यास को भी नोटिस जारी किया है। इसमें बताया कि 12 नवंबर को व्यास ने अपने परिवार के एक सदस्य को अनधिकृत रूप से गर्भगृह में प्रवेश कराकर पंचामृत पूजन कराया था। इसका विरोध मंदिर के निरीक्षक ने भी किया था, जबकि 7 जून को जारी आदेश के अनुसार समस्त श्रद्धालुओं का गर्भगृह में प्रवेश पूर्णत: प्रतिबंधित किया है। आपके द्वारा उक्त आदेश की खुले रूप में अवज्ञा की गई है। क्यों न आपके खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाए। इसका जवाब दो दिन में प्रस्तुत करने के निर्देश दिए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुंबई हमले के मास्टरमाइंड को जेल; बिहार के शिक्षा मंत्री ढाई घंटे में फेल और बद्रीनाथ धाम के कपाट बंद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें