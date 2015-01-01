पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नई शिक्षा पद्धति:अब छात्र घर बैठे अनुभवी शिक्षकों से ले सकेंगे शिक्षा

उज्जैन2 घंटे पहले
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो
  • छोटे शहर के छात्रों को मिलेगी उच्च शिक्षा
  • आईआईटी के पूर्व छात्र जुटे शिक्षकों को जोड़ने में

अब छात्रों को ट्यूटर के लिए भटकना नहीं पड़ेगा। कोरोना काल में छात्र घर बैठे ही देश के प्रमुख शिक्षकों से पढ़ सकेंगे। उन्हें आगे की पढ़ाई के लिए गाइड भी किया जाएगा।

आईआईटी के पूर्व छात्र प्रत्युष माथुर, दिनेश चवन व दानेश वाधवा छोटे से छोटे शहर के छात्रों को उच्च स्तर की शिक्षा देने के उद्देश्य से जुट गए हैं। इसके लिए उन्होंने स्कूलेज डॉट इन वेबसाइट बनाई है, जिसके माध्यम से देश के अनुभवी शिक्षकों को छात्रों से जोड़ा जा सकेगा।

आईआईटी के पूर्व छात्रों का इसके पीछे उद्देश्य है कि नई शिक्षा पद्धति के माध्यम से हर स्टूडेंट्स की सभी शैक्षणिक आवश्यकताओं को पूरा किया जाए ताकि कोई भी छात्र विषय की कमजोरी के चलते पिछड़ नहीं पाए।

प्रत्युष माथुर ने बताया अपनी सर्चिंग, बाइनरी लर्निंग व टीचर पूल की सुविधाओं से टीचर और स्टूडेंट्स की दूरी को कम करना है। यह देश के अनुभवी शिक्षकों को छात्रों से सीधे जोड़कर किया जा रहा है। देश के प्रमुख शिक्षक गणित, फिजिक्स, केमेस्ट्री और बायोलॉजी जैसे विषयों की कक्षाएं लेकर छात्रों को उक्त विषयों में दक्ष बनाएंगे।

हिंदी व अंग्रेजी दोनों भाषाओं में पढ़ाया जाएगा ताकि पढ़ाई करने में और आसानी हो सके। क्लासरूम टीचिंग का अनुभव करेंगे। इसके लिए प्री रजिस्ट्रेशन करवाना होगा। इसमें छात्र का नाम, मोबाइल व ई-मेल, कक्षा व कौन सा विषय पढ़ना चाहते हैं, जैसी जानकारी फार्म में भरना होगी। कक्षाएं 25 नवंबर-2020 से शुरू होगी। इसमें छात्रों के टेस्ट भी होंगे।

