सीईओ रावत ने ली कर्मचारियों की बैठक:अब प्राधिकरण का अमला कॉलोनियों में जाकर करेगा प्रॉपर्टी का लीज नवीनीकरण

उज्जैन
प्रॉपर्टी धारकों को लीज नवीनीकरण के लिए अब विकास प्राधिकरण नहीं जाना पड़ेगा। विकास प्राधिकरण का अमला कॉलोनियों में जाकर ही लीज नवीनीकरण करेगा।

प्राधिकरण के मुख्य कार्यपालन अधिकारी सो जान सिंह रावत ने बताया महानंदा नगर कम्युनिटी हाल, ऋषि नगर कम्युनिटी हॉल एवं वेद नगर शॉपिंग काॅम्प्लेक्स में लीज नवीनीकरण कैंप का आयोजन 20 दिसंबर को किया जाएगा, जिसमें 3000 से अधिक हितग्राहियों को लाभ मिल सकेगा। सीईओ रावत ने संपदा अधिकारी जयदीप शर्मा के साथ सभी अधिकारियों एवं कर्मचारियों की बैठक ली।

इसमें संपदा शाखा में ऑपरेटरों के माध्यम से कम्प्यूटरों में दर्ज किए जा रहे आंकड़ों की जानकारी ली तथा ऑपरेटरों को निर्देशित किया कि वे योजना प्रभारियों के साथ बैठ कर एक माह में संपूर्ण योजनाओं का डेटा कम्प्यूटरीकृत करें। साथ ही लीज नवीनीकरण फ्री होल्ड के प्रकरणों में जल्द निराकरण करें।

बैठक के दौरान मुख्य कार्यपालन अधिकारी ने सभी योजना प्रभारियों को निर्देशित किया कि आम आदमी के कार्य तीव्र गति से पूर्ण किए जाएं तथा जहां-जहां आवासीय संपत्ति में व्यावसायिक उपयोग किया जा रहा है, उनकी सूची भी बनाई जाए। बैठक के दौरान नानाखेड़ा शॉपिंग काॅम्प्लेक्स की विज्ञप्ति एक सप्ताह में निकालने के निर्देश दिए।

