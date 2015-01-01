पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महाकाल क्षेत्र के पास कार्रवाई:सरकारी जमीन पर कब्जा, धर्मस्थल का हिस्सा तोड़ा

उज्जैन2 दिन पहले
  • अफसर बोले- सोशल मीडिया पर अफवाह फैलाने वालों पर होगी रासुका की कार्रवाई
  • सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेश का पालन न कराने पर मुख्यमंत्री की फटकार का असर

सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेश का पालन कराने के लिए गुरुवार को जिला प्रशासन ने बड़ा एक्शन लिया। सुबह 4 बजे से सक्रिय प्रशासनिक महकमे ने महाकाल क्षेत्र में रुद्रसागर के सामने स्थित धार्मिक स्थल जिसका एक हिस्सा सरकारी जमीन पर था, उसे एक पोकलेन और दो जेसीबी की मदद से ध्वस्त करा दिया।

कलेक्टर आशीष सिंह ने अवैध निर्माण को तोड़ने की कार्रवाई इतने गोपनीय तरीके से शुरू कराई कि रात 3 बजे तक उनके अलावा किसी को यह खबर नहीं लगी कि महाकाल क्षेत्र में बड़ी कार्रवाई होने वाली है। विश्वस्त सूत्रों की मानें तो सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेश के बाद भी अवैध निर्माण तोड़ने में हो रही देरी पर बुधवार को मुख्यमंत्री शिवराजसिंह चौहान ने नाराजगी जताई थी।

इसके बाद ताबड़तोड़ अवैध निर्माण को ध्वस्त करने का तानाबाना बुना गया। 630 का पुलिस बल एक किमी के दायरे में निगरानी कर रहा था। प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों की मानें तो महाकाल वन प्रोजेक्ट के तहत मार्ग चौड़ीकरण किया जाना प्रस्तावित है।

पुलिस फोर्स की मौजूदगी में तोड़ा दो हजार स्क्वेयर फीट अवैध निर्माण
अवैध निर्माण ध्वस्त करने से पहले हरिफाटक ब्रिज, चारधाम मंदिर, हरसिद्धि मंदिर, बेगमबाग मार्ग पर फोर्स तैनात किया गया था। कार्रवाई के दौरान क्षेत्र में वाहनों पर भी प्रतिबंध लगाया गया। मस्जिद के बाहर अतिक्रमण को हटाने से पहले बेगमबाग, कोट मोहल्ला, तोपखाना सहित संवेदनशील इलाकों में अतिरिक्त फोर्स तैनात किया था। आसपास की काॅलोनियों में जवान गश्त करते रहे। निगम की रिमूवल गैंग के कर्मचारियों को काम पर लगाया गया। 1 पोकलेन, 2 जेसीबी, 5 डंपर के अलावा ड्रिल मशीनों की मदद से अतिक्रमण ढहाया गया। करीब 2 हजार स्क्वेयर फीट का अवैध निर्माण तोड़ा गया है।

मार्ग चौड़ीकरण प्रस्तावित
^त्रिवेणी संग्रहालय से चारधाम मंदिर की ओर यह मार्ग महाकाल वन योजना के अंतर्गत चौड़ीकरण में प्रस्तावित है। यह मार्ग फोरलेन बनेगा। इसलिए अतिक्रमण भी ढहाए जा रहे हैं। पहले भी संग्रहालय के अतिक्रमण और जद में आ रहे मकानों को तोड़ा जा चुका है। - नरेंद्र सूर्यवंशी, एडीएम

शरारतियों ने अफवाह फैलाई
अतिक्रमण हटाने की कार्रवाई के बाद शरारती तत्वों ने सोशल मीडिया पर अफवाह फैलाई कि शुक्रवार को लोहे के पुल पर धरना प्रदर्शन होगा। एडीएम सूर्यवंशी व एएसपी अमरेंद्रसिंह ने कहा किसी भी धरने की अनुमति नहीं दी है। झूठी अफवाह फैलाने वालों की धरपकड़ शुरू कर दी है। साजिद समेत दो लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है। रासुका की कार्रवाई होगी। शहरकाजी खलिकुर्रेहमान ने कहा कि किसी भी तरह के धरना प्रदर्शन की बात नहीं है। अफवाह से सावधान रहें।

विवादित हिस्से में थी दुकानें
एएसपी अमरेंद्र सिंह के अनुसार धार्मिक स्थल के बाहर की ओर पक्का निर्माण कर तीन दुकानें बनाई गई थीं, जिन्हें हटाया है। महाकाल मंदिर के चारों ओर 500 मीटर क्षेत्र महाकाल वन योजनांतर्गत आरक्षित है। तकिया मस्जिद के बाहर का निर्माण इसी परिधि में आता है। यह अवैध भी था। कार्रवाई के दौरान 8 डीएसपी, 4 एसडीएम, 6 तहसीलदार, एसटीएफ, क्यूआरएफ, एसएएफ का फोर्स भी मौके के अलावा संवेदनशील इलाकों में मौजूद रहे।

